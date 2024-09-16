In case you haven’t learned from previous seasons, every award show is broken up into three distinct portions — each with its own assortment of top-tier attire. Such was the case for the 2024 Emmy Awards, which aired on September 15. First, the celebrity set made their red carpet debuts. Then, they attended the actual award ceremony — some fashion muses even changed gowns here. Finally, once every trophy was presented, A-list attendees departed for an after-party (or two). Given the night was still young post-Emmys, stars like Ayo Edebiri, Greta Lee, and Naomi Watts (just to name a few) ditched their ceremony looks for more after-hours-appropriate ensembles inside various late-night soirées.

Once all the cameras were off, TV’s most notable names let loose, both personally and sartorially. One of the evening’s most star-studded fêtes was the Walt Disney Company’s Emmy Awards Celebration. Inside the Walt Disney Concert Hall, Edebiri arrived in a one-shoulder Bottega Veneta LBD — a sleek detour from her first Bottega moment. Across town at L.A. hotspot Mother Wolf Lee ditched her Björk-inspired Loewe look for a cutout-heavy baby blue number also from the Spain-based label. At the same Apple TV + Primetime Emmy Party, Kristen Wiig turned heads in a sheer crystal-covered slip overtop matching black lingerie. Then there was Watts, who also went a fun and flirty route with an ombré sequin mini dress.

All this to say? The fashion certainly didn’t end once the curtain closed on the live program. Keep scrolling for the best after-party looks from the 2024 Emmys.

Ayo Edebiri

Araya Doheny/WireImage/Getty Images

Ever the Bottega Veneta enthusiast, The Bear star posed for photographers in an asymmetrical LBD, complete with a chic one-shoulder and body-hugging ruching. Edebiri paired the knee-length midi with complementary mules also from Bottega Veneta.

Greta Lee

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lee first debuted this silk gown on-stage to present Jodie Foster with the Lead Actress in a Limited Series award. However, she also styled the high-neck design at the Apple TV+ Primetime Emmy Party alongside metallic silver Aquazzura pumps and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Naomi Watts

UNIQUE NICOLE/AFP/Getty Images

Hand-in-hand with her husband, Billy Crudup (who won an Emmy that night), Watts shimmered in a sequin long-sleeve mini dress and strappy heels.

Anna Sawai

Araya Doheny/WireImage/Getty Images

Shortly after winning her first Emmy, Sawai switched her strapless Vera Wang gown in cherry red for a similarly-colored bubble-esque silhouette.

Kristen Wiig

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment

Wiig tapped into the sheer trend with a partially see-through floor-length gown covered in hundreds of eye-catching crystals.

Allison Janney

UNIQUE NICOLE/AFP/Getty Images

Janney clearly got the sparkle memo in a champagne-colored midi dress paired with a matching clutch, a diamond tennis necklace, and metallic ankle-strap heels.

Quinta Brunson

Stewart Cook/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Earlier in the evening, the Abbott Elementary creator made waves in a silk organza gown from Georges Chakra Fall/Winter 2024 Couture. However, for Disney’s post-Emmys Celebration, she embraced the last bits of summer in a green flowy dress with underbust cutouts.

Sabrina Elba

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Elba earned her spot on numerous best-dressed lists in an olive green midi dress adorned with an asymmetrical hemline, a timeless cowl neck, and thin straps.

Rita Ora

Araya Doheny/WireImage/Getty Images

Ora made her grand entrance at the Disney affair in an all-black skirt set. The most noteworthy accents were the ruffled bodice and a completely see-through floor-length skirt.

Kiernan Shipka

Roger / BACKGRID

Outside the Chateau Marmont in L.A., Shipka was snapped by the paparazzi in a classic LBD topped with a feathery neckline.

Karen Pittman

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Morning Show actor joined her co-stars at the Apple TV+ event in a plunging black sequin gown.

Awkwafina

Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images Entertainment

Even though Awkwafina skipped the Emmys ceremony, she still attended the Disney party in a green gown embellished with a see-through skirt and puffy sleeves.