Hollywood seems to be in celebratory mood leading up to the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, as the red carpet industry events just keep on coming. Most recently, on March 8, TIME held its 2nd Annual Women Of The Year Gala in Beverly Hills to honor 12 ladies featured on its women of the year list. This important acknowledgment is bestowed on individuals who use their voices to fight for a more equal world. The occasion couldn’t have been more perfectly timed as it was also International Women’s Day. For the celebrities who attended TIME’s 2023 Women Of The Year Gala, their fashion looks ranged from colorful gowns to sleek pantsuits to elegant LBDs.

Angela Bassett, who was an honoree at the event, wore a pink feathered-sleeve jumpsuit with an unexpected neon belt on the red carpet. Vibrant colors played a major role for the night, as other actors like Quinta Brunson tapped into this theme with a red and purple toned Fendi dress. Meanwhile, Yvonne Orji embraced a tangy orange pantsuit with an exposed bra top for the cameras. On the opposite end of the shade spectrum, there were plenty of neutral-hued outfits too. TIME Women of the Year honoree Blanchett opted for a simple black suit from Louis Vuitton while singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers rocked a puff-sleeve, sheer black dress.

See all the powerhouse looks ahead.

Angela Bassett

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Bassett wore a pink jumpsuit with feather sleeves.

Quinta Brunson

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Brunson wore a Fendi dress with jewelry from Anabela Chan.

Cate Blanchett

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Blanchett wore a Louis Vuitton suit.

Tiffany Haddish

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Haddish wore a cutout blue silky dress.

Phoebe Bridgers

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Bridgers wore a sheer gown with an ethereal crown.

Li Jun Li

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Li wore a mini dress with gold and silver heart embellishments.

Yvonne Orji

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Orji wore a bright orange pantsuit with an exposed bra top.

Brooke Shields

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Sheilds wore a hot pink jumpsuit with a matching blazer.

Kat Graham

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Graham wore a strapless black cutout dress with statement earrings from Schiaparelli.