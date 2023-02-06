Known for its carefree dress code, and over-the-top style moments, the Grammys bring a fun and zany breath of fresh of air to award season ... as do the equally unhinged after-parties. Yes, last night’s 2023 Grammys after-party looks proved sometimes the post-event festivities are more exciting than the main one.

Take Kim Petras, who made headlines in her voluminous mini dress that coordinated with Sam Smith’s own ensemble, on the red carpet. (The duo took home the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the song “Unholy” and Petras became the first openly transgender woman to win an award in this category.) Post ceremony, Petras changed into a slinky, shimmery velvet dress paired with sky-high red platform heels. Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo continued to embrace a sultrier vibe for the night in a black sequin, cutout look from 16Arlington. And one mustn’t discount couples like Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who wore a bustier-inspired dress and suit set, respectively, to Universal Music Group’s shindig.

Everyone stunned in their own way, so take in all the major style moments you missed from the 2023 Grammys after-parties ahead. Then if you have time, relive all the best beauty moments from the night too, including Jennifer Lopez’s unforgettable hairstyle.

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Universal Music Group for Brands

Fox changed out of her floor-sweeping Zuhair Murad gown for a short, corset number complete with opera gloves for the Universal Music Group after-party. Kelly, meanwhile, went to the event sans shirt in a black suit and spiky silver shoes.

Olivia Rodrigo

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Rodrigo’s 16Arlington mini dress lit up the green carpet at the Universal Music Group after-party.

Teyana Taylor

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Taylor, who also attended the Universal Music Group after-party, stayed comfy in a pair of red velvet boots, black blazer, and plunging neckline dress.

Kim Petras

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Petras ditched the red mini dress she wore to the ceremony in favor of this velvety look at the Universal Music Group after-party.

Shania Twain

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

It appears the Universal Music Group after-party was the place to be because even Twain made an appearance at the event. She wore an all-black ensemble that let her fiery red hair take the spotlight.

Madonna

The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID

The singer maintained a hint of mystery in this cloaked look, which was complete with a pair of futuristic sunglasses.

Sabrina Carpenter

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Universal Music Group for Brands

Cutouts were a major theme throughout Grammys night and Carpenter seized this opportunity to show off her two-piece rosette knit set.

Paris Jackson

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

While everyone opted for dresses, Jackson changed things up with her lace-up crop top and baggy, khaki-colored co-ords.

Laura Dern

VEGAN / BACKGRID

The actor made a surprise appearance at an after-party in Los Angeles in a bright pink coat.

Stella Maxwell

VEGAN / BACKGRID

Maxwell was spotted at the Chateau Marmont in a corset-inspired bodycon dress.

Victoria Justice

Jennifer Johnson - Courtesy of The Fleur Room LA

Justice, along with Grammy’s host Trevor Noah, threw a party at The Fleur Room in West Hollywood, where guests guzzled Grey Goose martinis and danced the night away to music from Anderson Paak.

Shawn Mendes

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Mendes kept it casual and cool in a lacy white button-down shirt.