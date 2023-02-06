Cardi B's 2023 Grammys Dress Looked *So* Different On The Runway

Cardi B is many things — an award-winning rapper, mother of two, and bona fide style icon, just to name a few. (Her 2018 Met Gala dazzling Moschino number? Never forget.) Always one to make a bold sartorial statement, the “I Like It” singer’s 2023 Grammys look further confirmed she’s a fashion chameleon. For the annual star-studded event, the 30-year-old musician took to the red carpet in a vibrant royal blue gown (or shall we say, work of art) plucked from Gaurav Gupta’s Spring/Summer 2023 Haute Couture collection. But if you tuned into the Indian designer’s Paris show on Jan. 26 (yes, just a week ago), you’ll recall the striking number looked much different on the catwalk.

In true Cardi B fashion, the singer took her own approach to the runway look, opting for a glamorous train skirt instead of skin-tight leggings. While the model in the show walked the catwalk jewelry-free, Cardi B decided to accessorize the dress with glitzy, high-shine statement earrings and rings. In addition to the aforementioned skirt, Gaurav Gupta’s electric blue pleated gown features a sculptural hood and exaggerated shoulders. Talk about a head-turner.

The designer’s recent haute couture show was noteworthy, to say the least. In fact, according to Forbes, Gaurav Gupta is the third Indian designer to ever(!) present at Haute Couture Week. Its collection, which showcased the brand’s signature sculptural elements, was one the fashion world will never forget.

As for Cardi B’s dramatic take on the number, it’s no surprise the rapper set social media abuzz as she’s known to arrive at the annual event in jaw-dropping ensembles. Take the 2021 Grammys, for instance, when donned an 18-pound Rey Ortiz outfit. And in 2019, the rapper went with not one, not two, but three vintage Mugler looks throughout the evening. Only her.

Keep close tabs on her look next year because she’s guaranteed to steal the show, per usual.