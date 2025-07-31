Catherine Zeta-Jones returned to the red carpet for the first time in over six months, stepping out on Wednesday evening — of course! — for the season two, part one premiere of Netflix’ Wednesday. For her moment in the spotlight, the Welsh actor channeled the type of gothic glamour her character, Morticia Addams, would be proud of.

For the London premiere at Central Hall in Westminster, Zeta-Jones, 55, turned to French couturier Stephane Rolland for her dramatic gown. In iridescent black with subtle embellishment, the organza and chiffon dress featured a keyhole cut-out down the front, a halter neck and backless silhouette.

In keeping with her on-screen alter ego’s penchant for a bewitching dress, Zeta-Jones’ number also featured a long train and whispy ruffles cascading down the front which caught the wind as she glided onto the purple carpet.

Doubling down on the dark diva energy, Zeta-Jones and her stylist Kelly Johnson paired her look with a life size diamond-encrusted spider as an ear cuff by Yeprem jewelers.

Getty Images

Hair stylist Maranda Widlund was on hand to create Zeta-Jones’ scraped-back top knot, which kept the focus on the neckline of her dress. Meanwhile, the mom-of-two’s go-to makeup artist Brett Freedman kept things on theme with a sultry smokey eye and vampy berry lip.

For a photo call that took place earlier in the day alongside the cast, Johnson styled the Oscar winning actor in a three-piece white suit by bridal designer Grace Lane and a black straw beret by New York-based Gigi Burris Millinery, as well as embellished leather gloves and dagger earrings.

At the premiere, Zeta-Jones enjoyed a reunion with Jenna Ortega, who plays her daughter and the titular character in the Netflix show. The 22-year-old California-native showed off a headline-making new beauty look, with her bleached eyebrows and ethereal long braid.

Known for her unpredictable and bold style choices, this premiere was no exception. Ortega opted for a croc-embossed latex-like second skin gown with burnout edges and a lace-up back from the Ashi Studio Fall/Winter 2025 Couture collection. Styled by Enrique Melendez, the outfit was completed with Rainbow K jewelry and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Getty Images

Also in attendance were stars Joanna Lumley, Billie Piper, Steve Buscemi, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Isaac Ordonez, Luis Guzman, Fred Armisen, and Georgie Farmer.

Getty Images

The second series of the popular show is scheduled for release on August 6. As it will be rolled out in two parts, the first installment focuses on Wednesday’s evolving powers and sees her investigating a serial killer named The Scalper.

This season welcomes English actors Billie Piper and Joanna Lumley as Nevermore school’s head of music Isadora Capri and Wednesday’s grandmother, respectively. While Hollywood stalwart Steve Buscemireplaces killed-off Gwendoline Christie as Nevermore principal, Barry Dort.