For most of history, the words “pink” and “eye” in the same sentence were far from a good thing. Fast forward to the present and pink eyeshadow looks are a major beauty trend. It’s all over social media and the runway, with Valentino showcasing hot pink beauty looks during Paris Fashion Week this year. And tons of celebs have also been rocking rosy lids on the red carpet, from Gigi Hadid to Barbie Ferreira.

So, why is everyone thinking pink? For starters, its (surprisingly) super versatile. You can go bright and bold or soft and subtle, depending on the occasion. It's such an inherently feminine color, but a more pigmented hue reads fierce and assertive. So it’s really fun to play around with different shades.

In general, pink also enhances natural glow (who doesn’t want that?), makes eyes pop, works on every skin tone, and blends well with other neutrals.

Wondering how to rock pink eyeshadow looks as confidently as an off-duty model? Pro makeup artist Deanna Paley is here to share her favorite tips and tricks to pull off pink eyeshadow.

Step 1: Prime Those Peepers

Always start with an eyeshadow primer, says Paley. This will keep your eyeshadow in place throughout the day.

This shadow primer from M2U NYC is lightweight, water-resistant, and dries down to powdery-finish to keep shadow in place. Plus, the under $10 price point can’t be beat.

Step 2: Consider Your Skin Tone

Before you jump in, consider your skin tone to ensure you choose a shade of pink eyeshadow that compliments it and aligns with just how bold you want to go.

“For fair complexions, light pink will look natural and deeper berry tones will be more contrasting,” explains Paley.

“For deeper complexions, a lighter pink will be more contrasting and deeper tones will look more natural.”

Step 3: Blend, Baby

Paley recommends using a lighter pink for a natural base before blending deeper pinks on top for a dimensional look.

“I like to start with a medium-toned shadow and blend it over the lid. I use a darker shade to enhance the crease,” she says. It’s a relatively easy way to look like a makeup pro.

When experimenting with pink eyeshadow looks, opt for a palette with rosy tones to give yourself plenty of options. While any of the options below are stellar, take special note of e.l.f. Cosmetics’ shadow quad that boasts ultra-pigmented, blendable color in a mix of matte and shimmer shades — all for just three bucks.

Step 4: The Finishing Touches

To complete your pink eyeshadow look, Paley encourages a couple of simple finishing touches. “[I] usually finish with my signature sharp wing liner and a bold lash,” she says. This will pull the look together and break up all the pink tones.

This Meloway Makeup liner will quickly become your go-to, thanks to its dual ends: One features a saturated waterproof liquid liner, while the other has a makeup eraser pen so you can quickly clean up any mistakes.

Step 5: Remember That Less Is More

Pink shades can visually appear secondary very easily if you add in too many other bright colors and lose the focus of the look, so avoid the urge to layer on a ton of shades.

If you want to go bold, Paley says to opt for an extra-saturated shade on your lids and then keep the rest your makeup subtle to let your eyes be the focus. “I love using high pigmented pink shadows that really catch the light — the more glitter the better,” says Paley.

This Smith & Cult shadow paste provides full-coverage with its ultra-concentrated, multi-size glitter formula. It dries down quickly and is vegan, gluten-free, and fragrance-free.

