A few months ago, when rounding up the hottest hair colors for fall, I noticed something unusual — a consensus. While trends are, by their very nature, widespread, they usually exist within each hair color; this tone is popular with blondes, these highlights are beloved by brunettes, etc. But this fall, the message was clear: Be it copper bronde or mulled wine, everyone wants to be a redhead.

According to the pros, there are a few factors behind this noticeable shift. For one, while the internet bickers over who can even consider themselves a blonde (just search “level 7 hair” on TikTok), red hair is shockingly inclusive. “Red has become just as customizable as any other color today; it’s not the early 2000s anymore, when your only options were fire-engine red or brass,” says Ashley Rose, a professional colorist and Danger Jones expert. These days, it’s easier than ever to find a shade that suits your look and your personality. “Now we have cool red-violets, cherry colas, coppers, strawberry blonde, [and] so much more room to find a version of red that actually suits your skin tone and natural hair color,” she says.

And once you find your perfect red, you might find yourself glowing — literally. “When you create the perfect red that complements a client’s skin tone, eye color, and natural coloring, it can completely change their life,” says Nikki Lee, a professional hairstylist and Wella Professionals global brand ambassador. “It can make their skin glow, their eyes pop, and suddenly they feel like the best version of themselves. That’s what makes red so stunning... and I think that’s exactly why it’s trending right now.”

Read on to find out which shade of red might be right for you (based on your hair color and undertones), with tips, tricks, and insights from the pros.

How to Find Your Perfect Shade Of Red

Starting From Blonde

With blonde hair, the name of the game is light and bright. “Because the hair is already light, you can create so much luminosity and dimension without making the color feel heavy,” says Lee.

Chris Appleton, professional hairstylist and Schwarzkopf Professional global color ambassador, recommends starting “with a lighter strawberry or peachy hue, like the rose gold transformation I crafted for Martha Stewart. It gives you the red-hair energy while keeping the hair bright and soft.” And, since you’re starting light, you don’t even have to go full-on dye mode to get the look. “A gloss is perfect for this because it adds tone and shine without making the result feel heavy,” he adds.

Starting From Brown

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If you’re starting with brown hair, consider sprinkling on a little cinnamon. “Brunettes look amazing in deeper, more polished reds,” says Tracey Cunningham, a professional colorist and Schwarzkopf Professional’s U.S. creative director of color & technique. “Think cinnamon brunette or cherry cola.” Appleton concurs: “For brunettes, I’m into deep auburn, chestnut red, and cinnamon tones, like the ‘Whiskey Copper’ look I created for Chrishell Stause,” he says. “These colors look expensive and glossy.”

Starting From Black

“For black hair, I love a wine red or dark cherry because you see the color when it catches the light,” says Appleton. Rose is a fan of cherry reds for dark hair colors, too, along with shades like auburn and mahogany. “These emphasize the richness red brings to darker hair, and I think we’ll see a lot of deep, rich reds this fall,” she says. “My favorite mahogany mix is using Danger Jones permanent color 5-65 and 5-52; it’s stunning on deeper bases and still work-appropriate.”

Undertone Considerations

Warm Undertones: Much like how gold jewelry really pops against warm undertones, so, too, do golden shades of red. “Warm undertones can really embrace golden coppers, ginger, and bright auburn,” says Cunningham. “Those shades enhance the natural warmth in the complexion instead of competing with it.”

Much like how gold jewelry really pops against warm undertones, so, too, do golden shades of red. “Warm undertones can really embrace golden coppers, ginger, and bright auburn,” says Cunningham. “Those shades enhance the natural warmth in the complexion instead of competing with it.” Cool Undertones: If you get more compliments in black than brown or pure white over cream, look to shades of red with blue or purple undertones.“Cooler skin tones look incredible with berry and burgundy shades,” says Appleton. “You want a red with a little more violet or blue in it, rather than a super-orange copper.”

If you get more compliments in black than brown or pure white over cream, look to shades of red with blue or purple undertones.“Cooler skin tones look incredible with berry and burgundy shades,” says Appleton. “You want a red with a little more violet or blue in it, rather than a super-orange copper.” Neutral Undertones: “This is where you can have a lot of fun,” says Lee. “Balanced copper, natural auburn, strawberry copper, and true reds can all be beautiful because you have more flexibility with how warm or cool you take the formula.”

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Maintaining Red Hair

Before diving into your perfect shade of red, it’s worth noting: This is not a color for the faint of heart (or, more accurately, the lazy of upkeep). “Red pigments can fade faster than other shades because they tend to sit closer to the surface of the hair, so proper at-home care is really important,” says Lee. “I always tell my clients: The salon creates the color, but the home care protects the investment. If you’re going to [commit] to a gorgeous red, you want to make sure you’re keeping that color just as rich, shiny, and vibrant as the day you left the salon.”

The experts suggest washing your hair less frequently and minimizing heat exposure, be that hot water or hot tools. You’ll also want to use color-safe products; Lee recommends Wella’s Professionals Ultimate Color range, which she says “is a great regimen for redheads. The line is specifically designed to help maintain color vibrancy."

As for salon visits, Appleton suggests going in for color refreshes “every four to six weeks, depending on the shade and starting point.” Between those appointments, pop in for less intensive glosses; “Schwarzkopf Professional’s IGORA VIBRANCE Clear 0-00 is great for refreshing the hue and adding shine,” he says.