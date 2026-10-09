If there’s a “Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking” in beauty, it might be “blonde hair in the spring and summer, brunette shades in the fall and winter.” (Though a compelling argument could be made that this autumn, the color of choice is red — but that’s another article.) Clichés exist for a reason, however; brown hair really does just hit different during the sweater seasons. Especially when it’s espresso brunette, the cozy, shiny hue that’s poised to become autumn’s hottest dark hair color.

This fall, the hue first made headlines on Dakota Johnson, who stepped out with the glossy brown shade in September, after a spring and summer spent in darker blonde locks. “The goal was depth and shine, not a flat, solid brown,” says celebrity hair colorist and Schwarzkopf Professional U.S. creative director of color & technique Tracey Cunningham, who created the actor’s sultry new look. Not long after, Hailey Bieber also popped up with espresso brown locks, hers with a slightly lighter base and cooler undertone.

Celebrity hair colorist Matt Rez — the hands behind Bieber’s new shade — previously told TZR that “velvet espresso” would be among the top trends for fall 2026, referring to the hue as “the hair-color equivalent of a luxe fall wardrobe.” Much of its appeal lies in its dimension, an adjective not often used to describe very dark hair colors. “Rather than reading flat or overly dark, the color feels glossy, reflective, and expensive,” he said.

What exactly is espresso brown hair — and how can you get it? Keep reading to learn more about this sumptuous shade.

What Is Espresso Brown Hair?

While the specifics of the espresso brown undertone are up for debate (more on that in a bit), there’s one thing everyone can agree on: This hue is defined by its decadent color and high-shine finish. “Espresso brown is so beautiful for fall because it has that rich, luxurious depth that feels incredibly polished without looking overly done,” says Cunningham. Fitting, considering this is the season of holiday spreads and seasonal treats. “I think people are craving that kind of richness as we move into the cooler months,” she adds. “There’s also something really flattering about a deep brunette with a beautiful gloss. It catches the light and makes the hair look incredibly healthy and expensive.”

Tone-wise, Shvonne Perkins, master colorist and education director for Madison Reed, considers the shade decidedly cool, with an ashiness and hints of violet and gold: “If the warm, reddish chestnut brunettes that typically trend in autumn are the pumpkin spice latte of hair color, espresso brunette is the classic Americano: the cooler, ashier choice you can wear all fall,” she says. Cunningham is more flexible. “It doesn’t have to mean one specific dark brown,” she says. “Espresso brown can range from cool-toned to warmer chocolate.”

Picking Your Perfect Shade

For Perkins, “the variations come from dimension, not from a different base. You can add high and lowlights in neutral-to-golden tones that offset the ash and emphasize that complex finish.” For those with warmer undertones, she suggests neutral-to-golden ribbons; “keeping them softer and closer to the base leaves it cooler and smokier, which suits cool and neutral undertones.”

“I choose the direction based on the client’s skin undertone, eye color, and natural starting level,” says Cunningham. “Cooler espresso tends to be beautiful on cool or neutral complexions, while warmer chocolate tones can really complement golden or warm skin.”

How To Maintain Espresso Brown Hair

Since this color is all about depth and shine, maintenance is surprisingly low-key — you really just need to be good about your glossing appointments between color appointments. (Your hair colorists can advise on specific intervals.) “The biggest thing is keeping the color rich and glossy, so I like to refresh it with a demi-permanent gloss,” says Cunningham. “I recommend Schwarzkopf Professional’s GORA VIBRANCE Clear 0-00 Gloss.”

Outside the salon, “use color-safe products, avoid excessive shampooing, and protect the hair from heat,” says Cunningham. “When the hair is healthy and shiny, espresso brown looks its most luxurious.” Perkins also suggests using a color-depositing mask, like Madison Reed’s Caffe Color Therapy, “to keep it smoky and rich,” she says. “Color your roots only and gloss the mid-lengths and ends, so you avoid buildup that makes it look flat or too dark.”