Violet Grey’s Memorial Day Sale Will Include This Emma Roberts Must-Have

Having an extra day off work isn’t the only reason to look forward to the upcoming holiday weekend. Second to any pending pool parties or BBQs, one of the most anticipated activities to indulge in is all the shopping — at a discount, no less. And for the beauty junkies, the Violet Grey Memorial Day sale in particular will help you stock your carefully curated medicine cabinet with some of the best and most cult-favorite brands for makeup, skin care, and more without having to pay full price.

Violet Grey’s “Put It In The Bag” sale is scheduled to run from May 25th through May 31st and will offer customers 20% off select favorites — which includes staples of celebrity beauty routines. Take new mom Emma Roberts, for example. The actor, who was recently featured in the retailer’s The Violet Files series, has been unapologetic about her love for Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Cleanser and Omorovicza’s Magic Moisture Mist, both of which will be discounted during the upcoming sale. In fact, Roberts loved the intensely hydrating spritz so much, she even brought a bottle to the hospital when she gave birth.

In addition to those beloved brands, the blowout will include goods by MUTHA, Necessaire, Charlotte Tillbury, Canopy, Epi.Logic, and 111Skin, to name a few that you can look forward to. That said, there are some exceptions, including Chanel, Vintner’s Daughter, Byredo, Diptyque, Dr. Gross, Hanacure, In Fiore, iS Clinical, Joanna Czech, Legology, Maison Margiela, Mason Pearson, Olaplex, Oribe, Ouai, Resorè, Shani Darden, Susanne Kaufmann, Tweezerman, Victoria Beckham Beauty, Macrene Actives, gift cards, and Violet Grey Sets. But don’t stress, there will still be plenty to choose from.

You’ve still got a few days until the Memorial Day Sale kicks off, but since this one’s likely to be a huge hit, you might want to get your game plan started now. Thankfully researching beauty products isn’t too tough of a homework assignment.