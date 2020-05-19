If you close your eyes and concentrate, you might be able to hear it way, way off in the distance — the sound of thousands of shoppers clicking away at keyboards and tapping through websites on their phones. The Memorial Day 2020 beauty sales are upon us, inviting you to peruse the thousands of discounts popping up all over the web. Short on haircare, looking for a new moisturizer, or just want to try a lip color you haven't before? Now is the time to settle in with a mug of tea and get to scrolling.

Start with this curated list, though. Below are 14 of the very best Memorial Day sales across the beauty industry, including a handful that have already kicked off — and the products TZR picked out from each one

La Roche-Posay

Starting May 19 and ending May 21, La Roche-Posay is offering 20 percent off site wide and two free samples for order of $65 or more with the code MDW2020. Then, on May 25, use the code MDW20 to unlock its One Day Only Memorial Day Sale: 20 percent off and free shipping for orders of at least $65.

The Detox Market

The Detox Market's Memorial Day Sale is major: It's offering 10 percent off orders of $100 and 15 percent off orders of $150 or more — site wide — from May 22 to May 25.

AHAVA

Everyone could use one of AHAVA's cult-favorite hand creams right about now. The skincare, body-care, and bath brand's sale starts May 22 and ends May 25, with 30 percent off products site wide.

Cover FX

The Cover FX sale begins May 20 and ends May 26, featuring 20 percent off site wide and a free travel-sized Mattifying Primer for orders of $65 or more.

Korres

Swing by Korres' website between May 21 and May 25 to shop its Memorial Day Weekend sale, which will feature 20 percent off site wide.

Dermstore

Billed as Dermstore's Summer Event — and already under way — this gigantic online beauty sale ends May 27. Save up to 20 percent on select products from the retailer by typing in the code SUMMER.

Dominique Cosmetics

Between May 22 and May 25, you can save 25 percent off select Dominique Cosmetics products with the code Mem25.

eos

Stock up on eos' skin-saving balms between May 19 and May 25, when the brand is offering 20 percent off site wide and free shipping for all $30 (or higher) orders.

Drybar

Drybar fans, rejoice. The popular salon and beauty brand is running a 20 percent off sale on tools from May 21 to May 25, no promo code necessary.

EM Cosmetics

EM Cosmetics' sale ends on Memorial Day, but kicks off on May 22. Spend $50 to unlock 10 percent off, $75 for 15 percent, and $100 for 20 percent.

jane iredale

An original in "clean" beauty, jane iredale is offering 15 percent off its entire SPF product selection from May 18 to May 24 using code SPFSAVE.

PHYTO Paris

PHYTO Paris' Memorial Day sale is for just one day — so mark your calendars for May 25. The haircare brand will be offering 30 percent off site wide, no code needed.

Bliss

Type in the code HELLOSUMMER on Bliss' website between May 20 and May 25 to save 20 percent off the skincare and body-care brand's products.

IT Cosmetics

Buckle up, because IT Cosmetics' sale is a long one. Between May 18 and May 31, the brand is offering 25 percent off site wide — and anyone who spends $60 or more will receive a free Lash Blowout mascara. Then, on May 25, shoppers who spend $75 or more will get a free Keep it Cool Makeup Bag.