Emma Roberts’ Skincare Routine Includes 5 *Very* Luxe Body Products
You may be used to seeing stars' facial skincare routines, but rarely do you get a glimpse of the products exclusively reserved for the neck down. While lotion and soap bottles used to be less exciting than the glittering vessels of serums and toners, these kinds of products are becoming just as advanced, innovative, and chic as their complexion-oriented counterparts. Acknowledging the importance of a good routine, Emma Roberts' favorite skincare products made a recent temporary appearance on her Instagram, all of which are body-focused.
For Roberts, it seems to be a mix of cream, oils, and lotions that make up her body-care collection — a perfect selection for a mom-to-be like herself. The actor shared this information through a Sept. 22 Instagram story with a quick picture, tagging five of her holy-grail body-care products. She confirmed that none of it was an ad and placed a text bubble on her story stating, "Just stuff that works."
Completely unfiltered and unaffiliated, the items she decided to show a little appreciation for ranged from a lavish $104 oil to a $20 silky lotion — all of which either contribute to hydration or stretch mark care.
While some of them are a bit of a splurge, the products all hold their own and provide substantiated evidence for why they should be included in anyone's head-to-toe routine. So without further ado, ahead are the creams, oils, and butters that made the actor's cut.
Eight different oils — like rosehip, grape seed, and jojoba — make MUTHA's body oil a nourishing treat for dehydrated skin. Faintly smelling of citrus, the formula combats outside stressors, fights back against fine lines, and soothes angry, dry skin. Plus, its cool metallic packaging makes it a worthy addition to your aesthetically pleasing bedside table lineup.
Drunk Elephant's foray into body care consists of a small but mighty collection, including this lightweight body lotion. It not only gives you the moisture your body has lost, but it locks it in, too, thanks to squalane and ceramides. Also featured are bits of kakadu plum and banana pulp to infuse your skin with extra antioxidant-heavy protection from free radicals.
Another oil in Roberts' collection, this one hosts calendula, grapefruit peel, and sweet almond oil inside its bottle. Although it's belly-forward, Hatch encourages using it wherever your skin is prone to stretch marks or is in need of a little extra moisture.
MUTHA's soft body butter is a harmonious blend of shea, cocoa, and mango butters with plenty of vitamins and fatty acids sprinkled in. These ingredients are why it's heralded by fans for its ability to zip in moisture, hydrate the skin, and and lessen the appearance of stretch marks.
If you're vigilant of the ingredients that are in your skincare products, you'll find solace in the fact that Erbaviva is organic. This particular cream that Roberts uses has cocoa butter and sea buckthorn extract to help improve the appearance of stretch marks. For pregnancy, its recommended use is for the first trimester, but many reviewers covet it for the ultra moisturizing properties it has — pregnant or not.