You may be used to seeing stars' facial skincare routines, but rarely do you get a glimpse of the products exclusively reserved for the neck down. While lotion and soap bottles used to be less exciting than the glittering vessels of serums and toners, these kinds of products are becoming just as advanced, innovative, and chic as their complexion-oriented counterparts. Acknowledging the importance of a good routine, Emma Roberts' favorite skincare products made a recent temporary appearance on her Instagram, all of which are body-focused.

For Roberts, it seems to be a mix of cream, oils, and lotions that make up her body-care collection — a perfect selection for a mom-to-be like herself. The actor shared this information through a Sept. 22 Instagram story with a quick picture, tagging five of her holy-grail body-care products. She confirmed that none of it was an ad and placed a text bubble on her story stating, "Just stuff that works."

Completely unfiltered and unaffiliated, the items she decided to show a little appreciation for ranged from a lavish $104 oil to a $20 silky lotion — all of which either contribute to hydration or stretch mark care.

While some of them are a bit of a splurge, the products all hold their own and provide substantiated evidence for why they should be included in anyone's head-to-toe routine. So without further ado, ahead are the creams, oils, and butters that made the actor's cut.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.