Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Fan Favorite Products Are Now Available In Festive Holiday Shades

If holiday party season has you rifling through your makeup stash only to be hopelessly bored by the selection, have no fear. This festive time of year means that beauty brands are bringing out new colors and formulas to help you add a little more glitz and glamour to your looks. Victoria Beckham Beauty’s new products are designed to do just that — and coupled with the founder’s trademark “Posh” flair, make it easy to create a holiday look that’s both eye-catching and chic.

Just in time for the season, Victoria Beckham’s beauty line is launching new shades of some of her best-selling products. To infuse your holiday eye looks with elevated radiance, the brand is welcoming two new shades to its crystal-infused Lid Lustre collection: Mirror, a true silver chrome, and Chiffon, a reflective champagne.

“There is no chicer way to create a holiday look than with a touch of sparkle,” Beckham says in a press release. “Our new shades of Lid Lustre are just that: metallic, sparkly and simply eye-catching. They’re so easy to apply with your fingers and I love using a swipe across the lids, worn with either a touch of Bitten Lip Tint or Posh Gloss. Or, if the outfit is understated, I’m all for a confident swipe of Fire.”

The new shades drop today, November 17 for the brand new Lid Lustres, but a new shade of Satin Kajal Liner has already made its debut. The brand’s best-selling, creamy, and high-pigmented pencil eyeliner is now in a gleaming gunmetal shade, perfect for a variety of liner looks, from a precise wing to a smudgy, smoked-out effect.

“Sea Grey has incredible depth and dimension,” Beckham continues. “Its mix of gunmetal and silver pearl effortlessly adds an elegant twinkle to any eye look. Personally, I absolutely love it for creating a dazzling wing—it has the ability to be both soft and bold.”

Of course, no holiday makeup collection would be complete without a deep, vampy lip. Victoria Beckham Beauty’s fan-favorite vegan Posh Lipstick is now available in a limited-edition crimson shade, which Beckham says is essential for making an impression at any holiday gathering. Plus, its creamy, luxurious formula will be super comfortable for all-night wear.

“I want to own the room at every holiday party this season,” Beckham says. “Posh Lipstick in Moody—a confident crimson that pairs perfectly with my signature smoky eye—accomplishes just that.”

Below see the new products to get a head start on planning your glitzy holiday glam to accompany your festive looks.

