You Won't Believe Who Stepped In As Victoria Beckham's Makeup Artist

Victoria Beckham is no stranger to the world of beauty and fashion — and that's, perhaps, one of the greatest understatements of all time. The Spice Girls alum is the founder of her eponymous label and cosmetics brand, debuting in 2008 and 2019, respectively. Outside of her thriving business ventures, she's a mom of four and wife to David Beckham. But you already know all of this, right? After all, if you're among the nearly 30 million people who follow her on Instagram, there's no doubt that you're über familiar with Victoria's life, and the fact that she doesn't take herself too seriously.

For example, just yesterday, the former pop star took to social media to share behind-the-scenes content from her Victoria Beckham Beauty photoshoot with her followers. She posted a photo to her Instagram Story of her husband David kneeling on the ground, preparing to swipe the brand's beloved Posh Lipstick onto her pout. "I found a local makeup artist," she wrote as a text overlay on the photo. "Seems to be working out!" At first glance, his focused gaze really does make him look like a professional, but his skills are likely better on the soccer field than on a photoshoot set. Sorry, David.

Jokes aside, Victoria’s actual makeup artist was...herself. As the text overlay on a mirror selfie shared in the same Instagram story, she asked followers, "How did I do?" in reference to her glam. Unsurprisingly, she crushed it. It appears as though her look comprised a signature smoky eye, mascara, dewy foundation, blush, and — of course — Posh Lipstick. She teamed the makeup look with a slinky green slip and later debuted the same design in black.

Beckham swatched all 13 shades of Posh Lipstick on her arm as part of the photoshoot, including the lightest shade (a peachy neutral shade dubbed Smile) to the darkest (a deep copper brown named Fringe) — and everything in between. The swatching photo also includes the four new hues that dropped on August 13.

If you’re new to Posh Lipstick, it’s a top-seller with nearly perfect five-star reviews across the board. People love it because it’s formulated with clean, natural ingredients that deliver major hydration. Outside of its good-for-you benefits, it also has sheer, buildable coverage, a creamy feel, and it actually lasts. Interested? Keep scrolling to shop the four new shades.

