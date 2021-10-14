Victoria Beckham’s New Blush Stick Is Inspired By Her Cheekiest Moments

If you’re reaching for cream blush, it’s likely because you’re after a glowy, naturally flushed look. You know, the kind that makes you look like you just stepped out of a light yoga class or worked up the courage to talk to that person you locked eyes with across the bar. The new Victoria Beckham Beauty blush — the brand’s very first — seeks to capture this natural flush in its creamy stick formula. Available in five blush-worthy and buildable shades, Cheeky Posh is inspired by Victoria Beckham’s very own cheekiest moments.

“What makes me blush? Admittedly, I’ve had my share of cheeky adventures,” Beckham, the brand’s Co-Founder & Creative Director, says in a press release. “And really, is there a better, more gorgeous flush than in that moment? That’s exactly what we captured with Cheeky Posh—blush that effortlessly melts into the skin to create that perfect adrenaline flush-from-within. Five shades that are versatile for every skin tone. Only you know if you’ve done something cheeky... or you’ve tapped into your Cheeky Posh.”

Not only will this blush help you feel like your most adventurous self, but it’ll also nourish the skin. “The creamy, velvety formula is super blendable and infused with clean botanical actives with water-resistant properties for smoother, brighter, healthier cheeks (and pout!),” the brand says.

These ingredients include blue lotus wax, which softens the skin, jojoba esters to give the blush its cushiony consistency, surface treated pigments for blendability, and ginseng extract, which is known for its anti-inflammatory properties.

The shade names are just as cheeky as the product, and yes, there’s something for every skin tone: Kickers is a light peachy melon, Playground is a mid-tone terracotta, Major is a neutral pink flush, Miniskirt is a berry rose, and Rollerskate is a vivid coral pink.

As with many cream products, Cheeky Posh is also a multitasker — use on your cheeks for a healthy glow, or try it on your lips for a perfectly natural pout.

