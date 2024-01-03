The days of feeling ashamed about our aesthetic choices are thankfully in the rearview mirror where they belong. Many of us now feel empowered enough to document our transformations on social media and be candid about the nips and tucks we’ve had. In fact, a quick scan on TikTok alone and you’ll find a garden variety of plastic surgery trends being shared across the platform — fox eye lifts, nose jobs, and lip flips to name a very few — by people who have proudly experienced them firsthand. If we can’t be honest about our brow lifts and chin lipo, what’s the point of all this newfound transparency?

But, for those who are either waiting on or altogether foregoing plastic surgery, injectables offer the option of transformation without going under the knife. In fact, many of these non-invasive treatments now offer similar, if not near identical results (albeit ones that need monthly or yearly touch-ups to maintain). They also have the benefit of much less intrusive side effects than plastic surgery. And, if done early enough and with the right action plan by a board-certified dermatologist, they can even serve to help prevent or prolong surgical interventions down the road.

The latest innovations in injectables mean that it’s now possible to do everything from sculpting your jawline to subdermally hydrating your complexion with just a few cc of the newest FDA-approved injectable. But the market is becoming more and more crowded every day, making it hard for the average consumer to tell their Restylane apart from their Revanesse. Indeed, choosing an injectable isn’t quite the same as picking out a new serum — you’re not walking into a dermatologist’s office and grabbing the flashiest offering off the shelf yourself.

“I wouldn’t put it on oneself to try and decipher all the language and benefits that some marketing materials may make us believe makes one product superior to another,” says Dr. Sabrina Fabi, M.D., a San Diego-based board-certified dermatologist. “They may not be applicable to one’s face. Anatomically, based on skin physiology, color, age — there’s so many considerations [that determine which injectable is best for you].” A well-trained expert should be able to look at your skin and help determine which injectable or combination of injectables makes the most sense based on factors like the quality of your skin, how it is aging, how you care for it, and what type of results you are looking for. In other words, just because your BFF or an influencer you follow got a particular filler and you liked the results doesn’t mean that it is the best match for your anatomy, so resist the urge to play armchair doctor.

And, we can’t stress this enough, please don’t price shop. At the end of the day, what you’re really paying for is the skill and knowledge of your injector — not just the injectable. Filler in the hands of an expertly trained, board-certified dermatologist is going to look much different than that same filler in the hands of an esthetician at some dubious med spa you got a Groupon for. You don’t want to learn that the hard way.

But, that doesn’t mean you should walk in with zero knowledge and hope for the best. This is a substance that is being injected into your body, after all. Understanding what’s in it, the subtle and not-so-subtle differences between each type of injectable, the side effects (which can include headaches, redness, pain, swelling, bruising, dizziness, muscle weakness, keloid scarring, lumps, and damage to the nerves or blood vessels), and how they work can help you be more informed about your aesthetic decisions and how they will impact future ones if you decide to undergo more dramatic treatments down the road. There’s no use committing to Sculptra now, for instance, if you’ve been thinking about a face-lift in the next year.

To help you better understand not just injectables, but all the unique ways that they can be used to subtly and dramatically enhance your appearance, we spoke with three top doctors — Dr. Fabi; Dr. Terrence Keaney, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist and founder of SkinDC in Arlington, Virginia; and Dr. Amy Wechsler, M.D., a double board-certified dermatologist and psychiatrist in NYC — to get their expert take on what’s in those syringes and what’s behind the trending terms like Traptox and lip flip you’ve probably been seeing pop up all over TikTok.

Read on for our exhaustive guide to enhancing your face with injectables.

(Please note that the total price of your treatment will vary depending on the doctor, where you are located, and the areas you are having treated.)

The Injectables

Stocksy

Botox

The injectable that started it all when it was FDA-approved for cosmetic use in 2002, Botox (née botulinum toxin) belongs to a category of injectables called neuromodulators. This collection of chemicals works by basically interrupting the signal between your nerves and your muscles, relaxing the muscles and inhibiting them from contracting to smooth out wrinkles. “[Of all the neuromodulators], Botox is very predictable,” says Keaney. “The original product has the most indications, the most data, the most science, and the most real-world experience. I think that’s what separates it from its competitors.” Botox is FDA-approved for forehead lines, crow’s feet around the eyes, and the glabellar lines between the brows (commonly referred to as 11 lines), however it has many off-label uses that include the neck, lips, and chin.

Price: $10 - $20 per unit

Xeomin

Often referred to as the “naked neurotoxin,” according to Keaney, Xeomin’s claim to fame is the lack of stabilizing proteins in the formula compared to its competitors. Despite its reputation as a “purer” option, there is no real evidence that it’s any more natural. What makes Xeomin different for patients is that it tends to be a shorter-acting option, lasting between one to three months. This makes it a great choice for new neuromodulator users who may be nervous about injectables and being stuck with a result they don’t like for four to six months. Xeomin is currently only FDA-approved for the glabellar lines. Another potential benefit? Some longtime patients of Botox and Dysport have reported that their injections weren’t as effective with each consecutive dose. Because Xeomin doesn’t have additives like stabilizing proteins, some doctors have theorized that patients can’t build up antibodies to the nonexistent additives, and so they don’t experience the same drop in efficacy.

Price: $8 - $18 per unit

Jeuveau

Developed specifically as an aesthetic neuromodulator (unlike Botox, which was originally formulated as a therapeutic injection for muscle spasms), Jeuveau was approved in 2019 for moderate to severe frown lines between the eyes. There have been reports from patients that Jeuveau has a faster onset time and can last longer (up to five months), however due to its relative newness on the market, that evidence is still considered fairly inconclusive. While Keaney notes it is more chemically similar to Botox than other neuromodulators, that lack of establishment on the market means there are fewer case studies around its predictability and less name recognition with patients.

Price: $8 - $16 per unit

Dysport

FDA-approved to treat glabellar lines in 2009, Dysport was the second neuromodulator to hit the aesthetic market. According to Keaney, it has the same stabilizing proteins as Botox, however they are a lower molecular weight, which allows Dysport to have more spreadability and a faster diffusion rate. Translation: Patients and providers report that Dysport creates a more even dispersion without feeling heavy, meaning you could potentially get the same results on a large area from fewer injections. That makes it a particularly helpful option for off-label usage in the forehead region. However, that spreadability makes it less ideal for precision work on smaller muscles like the brows. Dysport also tends to go to work faster and lasts slightly longer than Botox and Jeuveau.

Price: $4 - $8 per unit

Daxxify

The newest neuromodulator on the block, Daxxify started rolling out nationwide in 2023 after receiving FDA approval in late 2022. “Daxxify has been shown to carry a six-month duration,” explains Keaney. “All other neurotoxins typically have around a three- to four-month duration.” Think about it as the difference between twice-a-year appointments and quarterly ones. Unlike the other neuromodulators in this category, which use a protein to help stabilize the formula, Daxxify has a peptide attached, which some doctors theorize is what gives the product its longevity. The proprietary peptide allows the active component in the neuromodulator to adhere better to the nerve receptors that interrupt the communication between the nerves and the muscles, resulting in a longer-lasting effect. Daxxify is currently only FDA-approved for the glabellar lines and, due to its long-lasting nature, is best suited for those who are experienced with neuromodulators. Users will have to wait longer for the effects to wear off if they are dissatisfied with their results, meaning first-timers who are unaccustomed to neuromodulators or might not know what to expect would be better suited to shorter-term options.

Price: $15 - $25 per unit

Restylane

For those looking to add volume to their face, dermal fillers like Restylane are some of dermatologists’ favorite tools to plump the lips, cheeks, and under-eyes. Made with hyaluronic acid — a sugar found naturally in the body that attracts and holds water in the skin for a plumping and hydrating effect — dermal fillers come in a variety of formulations, each with its own density, stiffness, viscosity, and elasticity that make it better suited for certain areas or tasks like filling deep wrinkles or targeting ultra-fine lip lines. As Keaney notes, hyaluronic acid fillers are gels made from cross-linked chains of HA with differing concentrations. The higher the concentration, the greater the ability the product has to lift tissue, he says, which is for injectables that are aimed at creating definition. The lower the concentration of hyaluronic acid, the more spreadability and the softer the effect, which is better for more fine lines and delicate areas like the neck and around the mouth.

The consistency also affects where the product is injected, with higher-concentration products made for deep wrinkles and definition being injected deeper into the dermis than their lower-concentration cousins. Restylane, for example, comes in nine different variations, each with its own specific purpose. They vary from Restylane Silk, which uses the finest hyaluronic acid in Galderma’s portfolio and is FDA-approved for subtly plumping the lips and for filling in those micro-fine perimeter lines around the lips, to Restylane Defyne, which uses Galderma’s XpresHAn technology to integrate and mold with your soft tissue and has a high-lifting capacity and firmness for filling deep wrinkles around the mouth and for sculpting the chin. Many of these formulas contain lidocaine, which helps to minimize pain during and after injections.

Depending on the filler, Restylane can last from six months to 18 months, although since HA is a natural substance produced by the body, it could be metabolized faster in some. Alternatively, like all hyaluronic acid fillers, if you are unhappy with the results of your filler, you can also have your dermatologist inject hyaluronidase, an enzyme that dissolves hyaluronic acid fillers within 24 hours.

Price: $550 - $850 per syringe

Juvéderm

Similar to Restylane, Juvéderm’s suite of six hyaluronic acid fillers feature a variety of consistencies and cross-linking. Cross-linking, explains Keaney, is the process that turns a hyaluronic acid from a liquid into a gel. By cross-linking HA polymer chains together in the manufacturing process, it helps the hyaluronic acid to last longer. Juvéderm uses two types of cross-linking in their fillers: Hylacross and Vycross. Hylacross are cross-linked molecules of HA of the same high molecular weight. “This makes it less moldable and more stiff,” says Keaney. Juvéderm Ultra Plus XC and Ultra XC fall into this category. Ultra Plus XC is approved for the nasolabial folds and Keaney says it’s a particularly good choice for those patients with deep, sunken lines in that region. Ultra XC is approved for the nasolabial folds as well as the lips. “If you’re really trying to pop the lips up and create structure in older patients’ lips,” notes Keaney, Ultra XC makes the most sense for those patients.

The remainder of Juvéderm’s HA fillers are manufactured using a technology called Vycross, which Keaney explains uses cross-linked molecules of HA with low and high molecular weights, which creates greater flexibility, moldability, and a smoother texture. The softest is Juvéderm Volbella XC, which is FDA-approved for the tear trough (i.e., the slight groove and hollow appearance between the lower eyelid and the cheek) and lips. “Volbella is great for a softer look,” says Keaney, “for younger patients who are just starting to lose volume, and [to minimize] the radial lip lines.” The highest concentration filler in Juvéderm’s portfolio is Volux XC. When injected along the jawline, the filler works to create support and contours the jaw and chin for a more sculpted appearance. “When you [work with the jawline], you want a really stiff product because you want to create a shelf,” says Keaney. “You’re mimicking a jaw to really clearly delineate the face from the neck. You want to create that definition and kind of line of demarcation.” Juvéderm fillers can last from a year to up to two years, depending on where they are injected.

Price: $550 - $850 per syringe

RHA

The newest filler to hit the market has a bit of a full-circle moment — it was developed by Valérie Taupin, the founder of Swiss biotech company Teoxane and the co-creator of Juvéderm over two decades ago. RHA stands for resilient hyaluronic acid and is what many derms are calling the next generation of HA fillers. According to Wechsler, RHA fillers are not as cross-linked as the existing fillers on the market, making them softer and more bio-identical to our own naturally produced hyaluronic acid. They are the only hyaluronic acid fillers approved for the treatment of dynamic lines on the face. Dynamic lines are those caused by repetitive muscle movements like frowning or smiling and could typically only be treated with neuromodulators like Botox.

Because RHA so closely mimics your skin’s natural hyaluronic acid, it’s able to stretch and move naturally with your facial muscles while smoothing and filling lines. “RHA 2 is for the finest lines,” says Wechsler. “It can be used on the lips, corners of the mouth, little tiny scars.” For those with moderate wrinkles, especially around the marionette lines and nasolabial folds, RHA 3 is a middle-consistency filler that can help add volume and smooth lines. The thickest and most structured of the RHA collection, RHA 4 is the deepest of the four RHA fillers and is intended to enhance structural volume and contour in the cheeks and chin. That means it’s well suited to those looking to lift and add soft definition to their mid-face and jawline, or fill in deep folds. RHA Redensity is the thinnest of the RHAs and the only HA filler approved for injection into the superficial dermis, meaning it can be used for more ultra-fine lines like the smoker’s lines, plus smile lines around the mouth.

RHA fillers can last from a year to up to 15 months, however based on their relatively recent introduction to the U.S., they are still rolling out to many areas and can be difficult to find outside of select dermatologists’ offices.

Price: $600 - $1,000 per syringe

Belotero Balance +

While FDA-approved to treat moderate to severe nasolabial folds and under-eye hollows, Wechsler notes that this ultra-thin filler is actually ideal for those with very thin faces and for softening those tiny, etched-in lines, especially the lateral smile lines that are common in younger patients. It also works well for smoker’s lines, crow’s feet, and chin wrinkling. Due to its lightweight consistency, Belotero Balance is easy to layer and can be combined with other products like Botox or more robust fillers to create the desired structure along with the superficial smoothing effect. The formula has been recently updated to include lidocaine and lasts up to six months.

Price: $450 - $675 per syringe

Revanesse

This Canadian company doesn’t have quite the name recognition as many of the other fillers in our guide, yet Revanesse has been available in the U.S. since 2018 and features two fillers that are FDA-approved. There’s Versa+ for treatment of moderate to severe wrinkles in the nasolabial folds, marionette lines, chin crease, and the corners of the mouth, and Lips+ for plumping the lips and smoothing out perimeter lip lines. Because Revanesse uses more spherical, uniform particles that are highly refined, the brand claims to produce less swelling post-injection than its competitors. Both formulas contain lidocaine and results are said to last for up to one year.

Price: $500 - $800 per syringe

Radiesse

Radiesse (along with Sculptra and Bellafill) is in a category of fillers often referred to as biostimulators. While hyaluronic acid fillers have been shown to give a slight jump-start to your body’s own natural collagen production, biostimulators have more robust collagen-building benefits. Because they are working by stimulating your body to produce collagen to fill in those depleted areas, it takes longer for them to show their results, compared to HA’s instant gratification. The flip side to that is biostimulators tend to last significantly longer than HA fillers. Radiesse, and its lidocaine-infused version Radiesse +, are made with calcium hydroxylapatite (CaHA), a substance commonly found in your bones, suspended in a water-based gel carrier. This makes it a relatively thick filler that’s best used for the jawline, hands, and deep lines in the lower face like the nasolabial folds, marionette lines, and chin wrinkles.

Many doctors have also been using a diluted form of Radiesse off-label to treat skin thinning and laxity, which is especially beneficial for those experiencing thinner skin due to hormonal shifts in menopause or postmenopause. “It has an excellent capacity to thicken skin,” says Fabi. “In the dermis in particular, when you get that cigarette-like thin skin, especially along the lower neck or inner arms. I haven’t found anything that can thicken up that skin — not even lasers — as well as diluted Radiesse.” Results can last for up to 18 months, but unlike hyaluronic acid fillers, they can’t be reversed if you don’t like the results.

Price: $550 - $750 per syringe

Sculptra

Made from a synthetic, biocompatible polymer called poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA), Sculptra is a multifunctional, long-lasting filler that works to counteract deep volume loss as it improves skin quality. Originally formulated and approved for HIV-related fat loss, doctors now use Sculptra for deep lines in the nasolabial folds, sunken cheeks, hollows at the temples, weak jawlines, and wrinkled chins. It can also be used off-label for wrinkly elbows and knees, filling in dimples and cellulite in the butt and thighs, creating enhanced volume in the biceps and triceps, and even for a nonsurgical alternative to a Brazilian butt lift. “I think of Sculptra like Spanx for the face,” says Fabi. “It is stimulating that collagen we’re intrinsically losing with age, so you’re staying ahead of that loss and then, as your tissue descends, it’s keeping things tight.”

Fabi notes that Sculptra is a companion, not a replacement for HA fillers. “It’s not a substitute for hyaluronic acid fillers,” she says, but rather another tool to help keep your results looking natural. “Hyaluronic acid works by drawing water to the tissue and if you keep adding to the face, over 10 or 15 years, that filler is not going away — you’re drawing more and more water in, which could potentially lead to a puffy face over time. So if you can alternate with Sculptra, then you’re not allowing the hyaluronic acid to do all the heavy lifting.” Sculptra lasts up to two years and, due to that longevity, does tend to be pricier than other fillers on the market.

Price: $800 - $950 per syringe

Bellafill

The longest-lasting dermal filler on the market, Bellafill is FDA-approved for the treatment of smile lines and acne scars. Made with a combination of bovine collagen and polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) microspheres, a type of medical-grade resin, it lasts for up to five years in smile lines and a year in acne scars while also helping your body rebuild its own natural collagen. It’s the only filler approved for acne scars and is often paired with subcision (a minor surgical procedure to break up the bands of tissue pulling a scar downwards) for best results. Because Bellafill uses bovine collagen, patients should undergo a skin test prior to treatment to ensure they aren’t allergic to that component.

Price: $800 - $1,200 per syringe

Kybella

If you’re dealing with fullness under your chin but not interested or quite ready for liposuction, Fabi says Kybella could be the injectable for you. It works to dissolve fat cells using a synthetic form of deoxycholic acid, a type of bile acid commonly found in the gut. While results can be permanent, it can take a few injections to get your desired results, depending on how severe your double chin is. Kybella does have a minor tightening effect, but it can’t work to drastically treat sagging skin or contour the jawline, so Fabi notes that those patients with a weak jawline should use Kybella alongside other defining treatments like Juvéderm Volux. However, if you already have a strong jawline and robust volume but just need to remove excess fat in order to reveal it, then Kybella is typically an ideal option, says Fabi. “For someone in their 40s, who is now starting to see bone loss, but also has a little bit of fat that is redistributing under the chin and in the jowls, it’s a great procedure to reduce that fat before it accumulates too much to stay ahead of that fullness so you don’t distort the jawline,” she says.

Price: $600 - $750 per vial (Kybella also usually requires multiple sessions to reach the desired results, so expect to undergo several treatments.)

Skinvive

The newest injectable to be granted FDA approval (and, some may argue, the most hotly anticipated), Skinvive belongs to a brand new category that’s being dubbed injectable moisturizers. Unlike fillers or neuromodulators, injectable moisturizers are focused on the quality and texture of the skin. Skinvive is made from hyaluronic acid, but, as Keaney notes, it’s a much lower concentration than the HA used in fillers. It’s also injected much more superficially in the skin, as it's meant to impact the skin’s surface, rather than its structure. “With fillers, we’re injecting them into places in the skin where hyaluronic acid isn’t usually found,” he says. “With Skinvive, it’s designed at this lower concentration, so rather than lifting the skin to treat folds, we’re putting it directly into the skin to improve water concentration, hydration, luminosity, and bounce in the skin.” Skinvive can last for up to six months and is currently approved for treatment in the cheeks. It is still extremely new, having just gained FDA approval in May 2023, so finding a doctor who has experience with it — or even offers it — can still be a challenge. But, based on the buzz the category has been getting in Europe, expect to see it popping up in a derm’s office near you soon.

Price: $600 - $1,000 per syringe

PRP Injections

In the early 2010s, it seemed you couldn’t go anywhere without hearing about PRP injections. PRP is short for platelet-rich plasma and involves having your doctor draw your blood, then run it through a centrifuge so that only the enriched cells remain. Those cells are said to contain proteins that are commonly referred to as growth factors and are said to help stimulate your cells in regeneration and repair. Not to be confused with the vampire facial, which is having PRP spread over the top of your face after microneedling, PRP therapy involves having the enriched cells injected back into the skin to help boost cell turnover and collagen production, with results lasting for up to six months. It was touted as a treatment for everything from uneven texture and tone to dark undereye circles, fine lines, and even hair loss. Since you are having a natural substance that came from your own body re-injected back into your body, the FDA regulates PRP as a medical device and not as a drug, so it doesn’t undergo the same rigorous testing as the other injectables on this list.

This type of regenerative aesthetics has been less popular with derms in recent years because, as Fabi notes, there are not enough compelling studies showing that it does more or even as much to improve fine lines or wrinkles than fillers and neuromodulators. “I think we have a lot of injectable products that outperform PRP on the face with longer-lasting results.” That said, she does note that PRP injections for counteracting hair loss have shown to be successful in her practice, with up to a 20% increase in hair density after four injections, spaced one month apart.

Price: $400 - $3,500 per treatment

The Procedures

Stocksy

Traptox

Blame Barbie for the latest aesthetic treatment popping up all over your TikTok. Called Traptox, it involves injecting neuromodulators like Botox into your trapezius muscles — the triangular muscles between your shoulders and the back of the neck. The goal is to create the illusion of an elongated neck. “When we use neurotoxins on the face to treat wrinkles,” says Keaney, “we’re trying to relax those muscles. With Traptox, we’re trying to weaken that muscle so it gets smaller so it makes the neck look longer.” It’s similar to how dermatologists will inject Botox into the masseter muscle for those that have an overdeveloped jaw due to clenching or teeth grinding.

Keaney warns that you need to be cautious with the so-called Barbie Botox as the trapezius muscle is a functional muscle, meaning that if your provider overdoes it then you could weaken the actual functioning of the muscle and not just its appearance. “It’s a popular trend, but not everyone is a candidate,” he cautions. “If someone has a strong trap and activates the trap a lot, then the Traptox will work well to just weaken that trap muscle. But if someone just has a really small neck and a normal-sized trap, then you could really weaken it where their shoulder and their upper back gets unstable.”

Price: $1,000 - $2,000 per treatment

Lip Flip

If you look in the mirror and wonder where your top lip has disappeared to, you might be a candidate for the lip flip. Instead of pumping your lips with a hyaluronic acid filler, explains Fabi, the lip flip involves precisely placing Botox along the upper lip muscle to “flip” the lip and make a thin top lip more visible. “As we age, we lose the bone support that holds the muscles that elevate and lift the lips,” says Fabi. “It’s going in and as a result, the lip also starts to rotate in. By relaxing the muscle, you’re able to more naturally bring the lip out where it used to be. You restore the natural position of the lip without adding volume.” Because you are using a neuromodulator, she does note that there has to be a certain finesse from your injector or else you do run the risk of having some major issues. You are freezing a muscle that is responsible for things like eating and talking, after all. But, when done right, it can help create a naturally poutier look that’s less “look at my filler” and more “look at how naturally full my lips are.” Fabi warns that the results are extremely subtle, so if you are looking for dramatic results, this isn’t the treatment for you.

Price: $120 - $300 per treatment

Liquid Lift

Doctors have become so adept at mixing and matching injectables that it’s now possible to target many different concerns simultaneously for an all-over refresh. Dubbed the liquid lift or liquid face-lift, patients who aren’t yet ready or interested in a surgical face-lift can combine multiple fillers and neuromodulators to smooth out wrinkles, restore lost volume, and enhance definition. “It’s a full-face rejuvenation for someone with significant volume loss in the jawline, tear troughs, cheeks, temple, and nasolabial folds,” says Keaney. “You can really make someone look much younger, but it requires a lot of product because you’re treating a lot of areas, so it can be expensive.” He also notes that there are limitations — if the patient has sagging skin, a liquid face-lift won’t be able to pull back the excess skin in the same way as a surgical face-lift. Because of this, Keaney says the liquid lift tends to work best for patients in their late 40s or early 50s with mild skin laxity.

Price: $400 - $8,000 per treatment

Nonsurgical Nose Job

Whether you’re doing a training run to see how your new nose might look — or you’re just not particularly fond of the idea of surgery — a nonsurgical nose job (aka the liquid nose job) is a no-downtime way to reshape the contours of your nose using fillers, and, occasionally, Botox. “It’s a very small space, so it’s usually a middle [consistency filler] like Restylane or RHA 3,” says Wechsler. Depending on what your nose shape is, your provider will inject filler to help raise a flattened bridge or tip, camouflage any bumps or lumps, and add symmetry to a crooked nose. “With rhinoplasty, it’s expensive, there’s downtime, there’s risk. Some people want to try something that’s a little bit more straightforward and easier,” she says. Unlike surgery, however, the results are temporary and you will have to keep going back for touch-ups.

Price: $1,000 - $2,000 per treatment

Nefertiti Lift

Similar to Traptox, the Nefertiti lift is a treatment aimed at those looking to create the illusion of a longer, slimmer neckline. However, instead of targeting the shoulders and back, explains Wechsler, this treatment uses neuromodulators on your platysma muscles — the thin, vertical bands that extend from the jawline to the collarbone. “In some people, these bands can be overdeveloped, so if you relax them — not fully, as you need them [to be functional] — it can release them from pulling down,” she says. While not dramatic, it can help soften those over-pronounced neck bands and create some definition in the jawline.

Price: $300 - $750 per treatment

Baby Botox

No, we’re not talking about Botox for children. Baby Botox is just a somewhat cringe way of referring to very low-dose Botox. “I use lower doses on my young patients or on my patients who are actors or comedians who need to still move [their faces] a lot but want the edge taken off,” says Wechsler. If a “regular” dose of Botox for frown lines is 20 units, then a baby Botox dose would be five or 10 units.

Price: $75 - $250 per treatment

Micro Botox

A step below baby Botox is micro Botox, which is also known as AquaGold. Less an injection and more an infusion, AquaGold consists of having your skin “stamped” with microneedles that infuse a cocktail of vitamins, Botox, and filler to create a plump, glowing, smooth visage. Because the Botox is both diluted and only going into the topmost layers of the skin, it doesn’t relax the muscles like a traditional Botox injection does. The end result is an improvement in skin texture, tone, hydration, and elasticity, as well as visibly smaller pores and smoother fine lines.

Price: $250 - $2,000 per treatment

While each of these brands and treatments has its pros and cons, remember that an injectable is only as good as the injector. Even the most well-reviewed and clinically tested substance, when injected with an unskilled hand, can wind up looking unnatural. So make sure that you are always going to a highly rated, board-certified provider to ensure that your health care professional can help you meet your personal aesthetic goals. “When you find that experienced injector, you’re going to get a great result and feel comfortable,” says Wechsler.

Experts:

Dr. Sabrina Fabi, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist in San Diego

Dr. Terrence Keaney, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist and founder of SkinDC in Arlington

Dr. Amy Wechsler, M.D., a double board-certified dermatologist and psychiatrist in Manhattan