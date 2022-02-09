If You’ve Been Considering Under Eye Filler, The Injectable Just Got A Bit Safer

It’s a fact: We live in cosmetically enhanced world. In 2022 you’d be hard-pressed to find someone that hasn’t gotten or, at the very least, considered getting injectables. While some celebrities are notoriously tight lipped about what they’ve had done, others like Chrissy Teigen and Khloe Kardashian that keep it real. Procedures like Botox and filler both offer long lasting results and help to treat wrinkles among other skin concerns. Botox freezes the muscles near these wrinkles, while fillers add volume to sunken areas or help to build structure.

Under eye fillers involve injecting hyaluronic acid-based filler into the skin underneath the eyes — an area which is often plagued with dark circles, bags, and wrinkles. Until yesterday, under eye filler has been injected “off label” — meaning that it wasn’t FDA approved to treat under eye bags. But as of Feb. 8, the FDA has given Juvéderm Volbella XC, a popular type of filler it’s seal of approval for undereye usage.

If you’re someone that constantly looks tired or has chronic bags, this development is a gamechanger. It’s one of the most effective ways to eliminate that hollowness below the bottom lash line. "A very small amount of product is needed for the tear troughs, and the placement needs to be very precise, with your practitioner injecting slowly and methodically for the best results," SkinSpirit Co-Founder and Vice President of nursing Cara Fonteyne explains in a press email.

As you can imagine, it’s a very small circumference area that’s being treated and the skin in that area is very sensitive. That’s why it’s paramount to find an injector that knows their stuff. "Many practitioners get caught in the trap of using too much filler, only to make the problem worse in the future," warns Fonteyne.

While under eye filler has been lauded by many as a miracle, not everyone is a candidate. Fonteyne notes that the right candidate should possess three main qualities: good cheek support, not be prone to under eye swelling, (due to allergies, water retention, improper lymphatic drainage, etc.) or have an absence of prolapsed fat pads and loose skin under the eyes.

If you are a candidate however and have been thinking about going under the needle, this FDA approval means you can do so, with much more peace of mind about the safety of the procedure.