I’m a firm believe that just because it’s cold outside (or, you know, it’s fully snowing with several inches on the ground), it’s no reason to sacrifice your pedicure appointment. A foot massage and fresh coat of polish are without a doubt some of the most relaxing beauty rituals you can partake in, regardless of the season, and most everyone could use some extra zen at this time of year. That’s why exploring what toe nail colors are trending during the winter is not just an exercise in vanity — it’s a commitment to pretty feet year-round. Even if you’re not as willing to post your latest nail shot on social media, or you’re hiding your toes underneath a pair of cashmere socks and knee-high boots, it’s still nice to know that your feet are camera-ready. As with most things in beauty, a winter pedicure can be only for yourself to enjoy!

So what shades are getting the most love during the winter months? Obviously, the brown nail polish trend is going strong and it looks particularly sophisticated in pedicure form. Sage green nails are essentially an homage to spring, and who’s to say that wearing them on your toenails won’t encourage warmer temperatures to debut just a few weeks ahead of schedule? And of course, the French tip manicure is undoubtedly the season’s hottest nail design, and if you’re a Lizzo disciple you already know that it is 100% acceptable to rock the look on your toes as well.

From the classic vampy red to the minimalist nude, here are winter’s top toe nail color trends for your viewing pleasure.

French Tip Pedicure

Leave it to Lizzo to cancel any French tip pedicure naysayers out there. Whether you prefer classic white tips or want to mix it up with a colorful option, there’s just something timeless about the design for your toes. Try a more natural nude base for an American manicure vibe.

Electric Blue Pedicure

May as well lean into the idea of cold feet, right? Blue is an unexpected, and frankly stunning, polish choice (a J.Lo favorite as well) and an electric blue shade is exactly what your toes need to achieve the perfect winter pedicure. If you live somewhere with temperatures that allow you to show off your pedi in a cute pair of sandals, more power to you.

Very Berry Pedicure

You can never go wrong with a fashion-forward red nail. On your hands, your toes, it doesn’t matter — you’ll look your most sophisticated as a lady in red this winter. A deep berry hue is gorgeous on any skin tone, and is moody enough to enhance your (probably) all-black winter wardrobe.

Baby Pink Pedicure

While nude nails are all the rage right now, you might want a similar color that livens up your skin tone just a bit for your feet. A peachy nude shade is subtle and highly wearable, and there’s a tone variation that works for everyone. Somewhere in the family of soft baby pink is the current favorite for winter 2022.

Noir Pedicure

Channel your inner Kourtney Kardashian with an emo kid pedicure. If you’re new to the world of black nail polish, trying it out with a pedicure first is a great way to dip a toe (pun intended) into the world of vampy dark nails.

Candy Apple Pedicure

Why not go bold for your winter pedicure with a trendy candy apple green polish? Even if you only see it when you take a spin around your home in those stiletto heels you just bought (#treatyourself), the lively shade is sure to bring a smile to your face.