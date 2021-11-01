Jennifer Lopez Is Bringing Back Your Favorite 00s Nail Color — But With A Twist

In the week leading up to Halloween, during which every other A-list star had their minds on preparing costumes elaborate enough to nab a Best Visual Effects Oscar, one popstar was working on something a bit more serious. Tapped to help induct friend LL Cool J into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, Jennifer Lopez dazzled with an over-the-top performance that harkened back to the early 2000s — and her on-stage glam helped cinch the homage. Fitting for a rendition of their joint 2002 monster hit song “All I Have”, Jennifer Lopez’s blue nails, all-grown-up pigtails, shimmery makeup, and throwback outfit were spot-on tributes to the era that first made her a superstar.

Zooming in on each individual aspect of her look for the milestone event, it’s clear why they were chosen by Lopez and her meticulous team of glam gurus. Her bright, almost neon blue nails came courtesy of celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik, and are even more detailed than they appear at first glance. Take a closer look at Bachik’s close-up shot shared to his Instagram and you’ll notice two things: one, J.Lo apparently has a custom, jewel-encrusted cup with her own logo spelled out in glittering black beads because of course she does — she’s J.Lo! And two, the Bachik-designed blue nails contain milky swirls of glitter and shimmer for a captivating, multidimensional feel.

Considering how huge electric blue was in the early 2000s, choosing this color to match Lopez’s flowing jacket but elevating it with custom design and strategic glitter makes the manicure a brilliant choice for such a high-profile event.

Her high, bouncy pigtails are an updated version of one of her go-to styles from the early aughts, having previously worn them for major career moments like the 2006 MTV VMAs, in her video for “Stressin’” with Fat Joe, and — most relevant for this event — in the original music video for “All I Have.” But by including only certain sections of hair in the pigtails, allowing the actual “tails” themselves to flow into the body of her blowout, hairstylist Lorenzo Martin put a distinctly modern spin on the style.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even Lopez’s makeup was carefully chosen to reflect some of the best Y2K beauty moments, albeit with purely 2021 infusions. A smoky eye complemented by fluttery falsies, an eminently copyable lip-gloss-and-liner combo in a frosty pink shade, and glossy cheeks are all the work of celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips, and strike the ideal balance between throwback and something entirely new.

If there’s one piece of J.Lo’s look from the evening that’s the easiest to recreate, it’s her winter-perfect electric blue nails. Opt for a polish that’s pre-loaded with glitter to save some time, carefully layer or mix in spangles separately, or just brush on a shimmery topcoat. Either way, you can’t go wrong with the below picks, all of which are fit for pop legends and stylish civilians alike.

