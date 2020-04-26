The Best Scented Candles Of All Time, From A $10 Drugstore Find To A $480 Showstopper

A good candle is not hard to find. It's easy to stumble upon a scent that'll stop you in your tracks while walking through Target, or find a cute one — by complete accident — as you click through Madewell's digital catalog. Still, rounding up the very best scented candles of all time? That's more of a challenge. But it's one with majorly cozy rewards, if you're willing to dig around.

Anyone that has ever paged through a candle's online reviews will know that scents are subjective, too. A candle you'd burn every night might never once be lit up in the house of someone else. So, at a certain point, you have to trust your own gut (er, nose). This is easier said than done while shopping online, though. To skip over at least part of that shopping dilemma, keep on scrolling: 35 of the very best candles you can order online are ahead. And to sweeten the deal, each one has a superlative — yearbook style — to help you understand why it's at the top of the charts.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Best In Show: diptyque Figuier Candle diptyque Figuier $68 See on diptyque According to The New York Times, Tom Ford kept this exact juicy diptyque candle burning as he designed for Gucci. It's a unique one — luxe without ever bordering on over the top. Simply put: if you know, you know.

Best Instagram Fave: MALIN+GOETZ Tobacco Candle MALIN+GOETZ Tobacco Candle $55 See on MALIN+GOETZ By its nature, you can think of MALIN+GOETZ's Tobacco as decidedly unisex. Still, there's a hint of sweetness to this candle that'll make you want to curl up with a warm blanket and a good book.

Best Design: Jonathan Adler Muse Blanc Candle Jonathan Adler Muse Blanc Ceramic Candle $78 See on jonathan adler While this candle's fresh-cut floral scent is a major plus, fans of the designer might never even light it up. Or, if they do, they'll make sure to keep the vessel after — the multifaceted face-shaped candle is very Jonathan Adler.

Best For Relaxing: LATHER Lavender Candle LATHER Lavender Candle $10 See on LATHER It might be just $10, but LATHER's Lavender Candle still packs in the fragrance thanks to soy wax and lavender essential oil. Consider the affordable price just another perk.

Best Conversation-Starter: This Smells Like My Vagina Heretic This Smells Like My Vagina Candle $75 See On Goop Gwyneth Paltrow made waves with her candle formulated to smell like her intimate area, with notes of geranium, citrusy bergamot, cedar, Damask rose, and ambrette seed.

Best Name: F*cking Fabulous By Tom Ford Tom Ford F*cking Fabulous $135 See On Violet Grey This statement-making scent is a cocktail of the leather notes Tom For is synonymous mixed with sweet almond, iris, tonka bean, sage, and fresh florals.

Best Pick-Me-Up: Nests’ Wild Mint & Eucalyptus 3-Wick Candle Nest Wild Mint & Eucalyptus 3-Wick Candle $70 See On Nest Awakening mint and soothing eucalyptus make up this best-seller which also includes notes of basil and ginger to invigorate the senses.

Best For A Night In: Anecdote Candles’ Comfort Zone Anecdote Candles Comfort Zone $24 See On Uncommon Goods Nothing beats a sweet soy candle with a soft coconut scent.

Best Non-Floral: P.F. Candle Teakwood & Tobacco P.F. Candle Co. Teakwood & Tobacco Large Soy Candle $29 See On Amazon This scent is seen as the candle that started it all for P.F. Candle Co., thanks to its perfect mix of leather, teak, and orange.

Best Throwback: Yankee Candle Pink Sands Yankee Candle Pink Sands $28.39 See On Amazon Go on an exotic vacation without leaving your home with this classic candle which features bright citrus, sweet florals, and spicy vanilla.