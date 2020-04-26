The Best Scented Candles Of All Time, From A $10 Drugstore Find To A $480 Showstopper

A good candle is
not hard to find. It's easy to stumble upon a scent that'll stop you in your tracks while walking through Target, or find a cute one — by complete accident — as you click through Madewell's digital catalog. Still, rounding up the very best scented candles of all time? That's more of a challenge. But it's one with majorly cozy rewards, if you're willing to dig around.
Anyone that has ever paged through a candle's online reviews will know that scents are subjective, too. A
candle you'd burn every night might never once be lit up in the house of someone else. So, at a certain point, you have to trust your own gut (er, nose). This is easier said than done while shopping online, though. To skip over at least part of that shopping dilemma, keep on scrolling: 35 of the very best candles you can order online are ahead. And to sweeten the deal, each one has a superlative — yearbook style — to help you understand why it's at the top of the charts. We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. Best In Show: diptyque Figuier Candle
According to
The New York Times, Tom Ford kept this exact juicy diptyque candle burning as he designed for Gucci. It's a unique one — luxe without ever bordering on over the top. Simply put: if you know, you know. Best Newcomer: Boy Smells Slow Burn Candle
A collaboration between the
editor-favorite brand Boy Smells and musician Kacey Musgraves, Slow Burn sold out in a flash upon first release. "Glowing and dark — incense, black pepper, and guaiac wood take center stage with whiffs of embers in the distance," described a quote from Musgraves in the product description. Best Classic: Molton Brown Black Peppercorn Candle
A Molton Brown signature, the
Black Peppercorn scent is more complex than you might think at first. Clock the ginger, amber, and bergamot notes that round out the spicy fragrance. Best Offbeat Pick: D.S. & Durga Concrete After Lightning Candle
Gone are easy-to-understand notes, like tonka or rose. Instead,
Concrete After Lightning's top note of "electricity" is complemented by "ozone," "summer rain," and — of course — a base note of concrete and steam. Best Instagram Fave: MALIN+GOETZ Tobacco Candle
By its nature, you can think of
MALIN+GOETZ's Tobacco as decidedly unisex. Still, there's a hint of sweetness to this candle that'll make you want to curl up with a warm blanket and a good book. Best Instant Pick-Me-Up: Jo Malone London Orange Blossom Candle
Fresh, timeless, and romantic — this candle is
classic Jo Malone. Clementine leaves and orange blossom create a citrus scent that's radiant, yet very comforting. (Case in point: Poppy Delevingne opted for the perfume version of the fragrance for her wedding.) Best Special Occasion Gift: Voluspa Maison Noir Crisp Champagne Candle
Pop a bottle. Voluspa's
black-and-gold candle is fragranced with brut champagne, barrel oak, and a pinch of vanilla — and at just $18, it's the perfect last-minute gift. Best Hidden Gem: Madewell Rosewood Cassis Candle
Reviews for Madewell's feminine
Rosewood Cassis scent are enthusiastic, to say the least. Another perk: You can add it to your shopping cart between pairs of jeans. Best Design: Jonathan Adler Muse Blanc Candle
While this candle's fresh-cut floral scent is a major plus, fans of the designer might never even light it up. Or, if they do, they'll make sure to keep the vessel after — the multifaceted
face-shaped candle is very Jonathan Adler. Best Fireplace Alternative: LAFCO Feu de Bois Candle
No fireplace? No problem.
LAFCO's Feu de Bois — wood fire, in French — magically transports you to cozier moments via leather, pine, and sandalwood. Best For Relaxing: LATHER Lavender Candle
It might be just $10, but
LATHER's Lavender Candle still packs in the fragrance thanks to soy wax and lavender essential oil. Consider the affordable price just another perk. Best In Vintage (Inspiration): Curionoir Diaphanous Candle
An apothecary-inspired design hints at the throwback
scent of Curionoir's candle. Mandarin, saffron, and narcissus absolute are uniquely nostalgic, underscored by a punch of cayenne pepper. Best Summer In A Jar: Otherland Canopy Candle Otherland's Canopy candle is all about warmer weather. California fig, ivy greens, and "summer dew" ring through its rich, green blend. Best For Bedrooms: Chesapeake Bay Candle Cashmere Jasmine Candle
Affordable candles can get a bad reputation for being cloyingly sweet, but this cashmere and jasmine fragrance from
Chesapeake Bay Candle balances the fine line with ease. Best Tea-Time Treat: BYREDO Chai Candle
Another evocative
scent from BYREDO, this candle's masala chai base invites your own interpretation — it might be spicy and sultry or comfortable and homey, depending on your relationship with the fragrance. Best In Affordable Luxury: & Other Stories Drame Magnifique Candle
Almond, nutmeg, florals, and marshmallow blend together in this
eye-catching candle that, yes, you can pick up online from none other than & Other Stories. C'est magnifique. Best Head Turner: Heretic This Smells Like My Vagina Candle
The candle heard round the world, Heretic's head-turning (and previously sold-out)
candle : Think geranium, zippy bergamot, Damask rose, and woodsy cedar. does smell amazing Best Birthday Gift: Project 62 Astrological Glass Jar Candle
Meet your new
go-to birthday gift. Reviewers love this thoughtful candle's scent, too — a combination of wood, lemon, citrus, herb, and amber. Best Cult Favorite: Capri Blue Colossal Mercury Glass Candle
When Capri Blue says this candle is
colossal, it means it. With a 250-hour burn time, you'll get to enjoy Capri Blue and Anthropologie's signature Volcano scent for a long, long time. Best Non-Traditional Floral: Trapp No. 13 Bob's Flower Shoppe Candle
Rather than focus on just one floral note, the
Bob's Flower Shoppe scent transports you straight to the source, combining blossoms, greens, and fresh dew. Best Drugstore Buy: Mrs. Meyer's Honeysuckle Candle Best Vessel: Brooklyn Candle Studio x Allison Kunath Woman No. 1 Candle
Decorated with an illustration by Allison Kunath, this
Brooklyn Candle Studio pick smells as dreamy as it looks. Currant, fig, amber, and sandalwood make a romantic blend. Best Maximalism: Overose Nudesse Holo Candle
Subtle,
the Nudesse Holo is not. But beautiful? 100 percent. Even better, it's fragranced to smell like a rose garden after it rains. Best Packaging: Seda France Japanese Quince Pagoda Candle
It's hard to choose this candle's best feature: its delightful packaging, best-seller status, or the
fruity and floral scent hidden inside. Best Showstopper: Le Labo Santal 26 Concrete Candle
Go big or go home. Le Labo's
impressively large candle clocks in at 42.3 ounces, so you can enjoy Santal 26 in every room of your home. Best Classic Floral: Venus ET Fleur Rose Blanch Candle
This
chic, white candle is crafted by Venus ET Fleur — creators of those swoon-worthy rose bouquets you've probably spotted on Instagram. It's safe to say the brand understands the scent well. Best Collab: Clare V. For Anthropologie Maisonette Glass Candle
Clare V. fans will enjoy this candle's oh-so-French look, while everyone will flock to its Mediterranean-inspired
eucalyptus and lavender notes. Best For Beauty Fans: Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa '62 Candle
You'll understand why this beauty brand made a
candle fragranced like its body cream once you give it a sniff. The salted caramel, pistachio, jasmine, and vanilla scent can be summed up in one word: yummy. Best Any Occasion Gift: Anecdote Candles Comfort Zone Candle
Another option
ripe for gifting, Anecdote Candles' light-hearted jar will make you smile. Then, its coffee, jasmine, and cedar scent will help you unwind. Best Luxury Splurge: Louis Vuitton Île Blanche Candle
Obviously, this oceanic
Louis Vuitton candle is a splurge. Still, the $190 pick is one you'll keep on your vanity for years to come thanks to the house's fine eye for tiny details. Best For Me Time: Wicks And Stones Infinity Candle
Each
Infinity Candle scent includes a crackling wick — to enjoy while you burn — and a crystal, to keep on hand for later. Best Not-Yet-Everywhere Scent: The Harmonist Velvet Fire Candle
Similar to its perfumes,
The Harmonist's Velvet Fire candle smells luxurious, but not overplayed. Guests will want to know exactly where you picked up this uniquely botanical scent. Best for Date Night: Acqua di Parma Oh L'Amore Candle
What does
l'amore smell like? According to iconic fragrance brand Acqua di Parma: spicy pepper, warm clove, and sweet opoponax. Best For Pre-Going Out: Tom Ford Jasmin Rouge Candle Best Everyday Luxury: Donna Karan Cashmere Mist Candle
There's a reason
Gwyneth Paltrow made waves with her candle formulated to smell like her intimate area, with notes of geranium, citrusy bergamot, cedar, Damask rose, and ambrette seed.
Best Name: F*cking Fabulous By Tom Ford
This statement-making scent is a cocktail of the leather notes Tom For is synonymous mixed with sweet almond, iris, tonka bean, sage, and fresh florals.
Best Pick-Me-Up: Nests’ Wild Mint & Eucalyptus 3-Wick Candle
Awakening mint and soothing eucalyptus make up this best-seller which also includes notes of basil and ginger to invigorate the senses.
Best For A Night In: Anecdote Candles’ Comfort Zone
Nothing beats a sweet soy candle with a soft coconut scent.
Best Non-Floral: P.F. Candle Teakwood & Tobacco
This scent is seen as the candle that started it all for P.F. Candle Co., thanks to its perfect mix of leather, teak, and orange.
Best Throwback: Yankee Candle Pink Sands
Go on an exotic vacation without leaving your home with this classic candle which features bright citrus, sweet florals, and spicy vanilla.
Best Stress-Reliever: Aromatherapy EUCALYPTUS SPEARMINT
This dynamic scent duo boasts stress relief as well as countless five-star reviews.
Best Use Of Liqueur In A Candle: Malin + Goetz Dark Rum
Featuring the dark and spicy aroma of rum, ripe plum, crisp bergamot, notes of leather, and creamy milk, this candle will transport you to a tropical island in an instant.
Best Candle That Captures A Moment
With notes of coastal rain, eucalyptus shoot, magnolia, and pacific spray, this candle truly captures a moment and atmosphere.
Best Trio: Vancouver Candle Co. Atlantic
Bergamot, lavender, violet have made this candle a favorite for the brand.