One doesn’t need to go down the internet rabbit hole to discover Miu Miu’s lore. Since it was founded in 1993, the brand has fully leaned into its reputation as Italian heritage fashion house Prada’s younger, rambunctious sister with its runway shows. Pleated school girl skirts are paired with swimsuits, punk rock buckles are added to blush pink ballet flats, buttoned-up wool cardigans are worn with sheer pencil skirts, and granny panties are worn to be seen. Yes, a rebellious twist is a through line in all of its collections, and now, its latest fragrance. The brand is officially re-entering the beauty space with Miu Miu Beauty Miutine eau de parfum this fall.

Miutine is a “twisted" chyre that evokes the same youthful eccentricity that’s become synonymous with the brand. While the scent follows the traditional structure of a chyre (a blend of citrus top notes, floral heart, and woody base notes), the addition of gourmand strawberry and brown sugar accords offer a rebellious, albeit mouthwatering twist. Fitting, given the scent’s name “Miutine” is a play on the French verb “mutiner,” which means “to rebel.”

“I started from a classic and I twisted it with a surprising resonance, a harmony of mischievous freshness and opulent sensuality,” Dominique Ropion, the master perfumer behind the fragrance, said in a statement.

Chaumont Zaerpour

The opening strawberry accord is particularly unique and captivating (like the Miu Miu girl). It comes from the Mara des Bois variety, which can only be harvested once a year. The intense flavor is exactly why it’s coveted by French pastry chefs. It opens to a bold gardenia accord, and is anchored by brown sugar accord, vanilla extract, and jasmine. Its base consists of earthy patchouli oil. The fragrance is housed in a vintage-inspired chestnut Matelassé glass bottle with a black sequin cap as a nod to the house’s Matelassé leather and brown shade of its most-coveted accessories, like the Beau and Arcadie bags.

In order to property introduce the scent, Miu Miu has chosen Golden Globe-winning actor and brand ambassador Emma Corrin to front the campaign. “The scent represents all the aspects that I treasure and respect the most in myself and others; rebellion, expression, originality. It’s one for the free spirits,” they said in a statement.

Miutine officially launches on August 21, but you can pre-order it now at sephora.com. Given the brand’s track record of creating it-items season after season, this fragrance is destined to become fall’s most-coveted scent.