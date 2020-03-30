Scents can take you places. And if right now you would rather be anywhere besides you bedroom, or living room, or any of the other four spots in your house, Boy Smells' 420 Collection — which includes a fan-favorite, a reimagined classic, and, most excitingly, a brand-new scent — is prepared to take you to calmer places.

The LA-based candle brand is well known for its eclectic scents (like Cinderose, a blend of smoke and roses), but there's something about kush that gets Boy Smells *extra* excited. "The olfactive qualities of cannabis are simultaneously nostalgic and subversive; ideas we like to explore," an Instagram caption from the brand about the 420 Collection (which dropped on March 27) reads. And aside from taking you to what the brand surmises as a "rousing rodeo" with its newest scent, Boy Smells is hoping its $32 cannabis-infused candles — Cowboy Kush, Cashmere Kush, and Kush — also bring you an overall sense of peace and meditation; especially during the stressful time of coronavirus.

But back to that rousing rodeo, because maybe that's where you'd rather be. Cowboy Kush, the latest creation from the brand, is a blend of deep scents like Spanish saffron, resinous labdanum (read: woody), cannabis and suede. It also features raspberry and patchouli notes to form a sweeter side. Whether you end up at the rodeo, who's to say, but the new scent is sure to fill your space with an earthy, sweetened leather scent.

Courtesy of Boy Smells

And if a rodeo doesn't sound like your most relaxing place, that's OK, too; the 420 Collection includes two previously released fan-favorite candles: Cashmere Kush and Kush. While Boy Smells kept the classic aroma of best-selling, first-ever scent Kush (cannabis with floral and suede notes), the brand gave Cashmere Kush a makeover. According to the website description, the updated version is a more "smoky, dark and sensual interpretation" that includes soft and warm scents like cashmere wood, white amber, and vetiver.

As fast as you're going to want to burn this collection in the name of relaxation, be sure to save a little bit of wax for the upcoming cannabis holiday. Ahead, the three candles in Boy Smells' 420 Collection.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support.