Hailey Bieber’s Favorite Moisturizing Mask Is Majorly Discounted This Week

We might still be several months away from the most wonderful time of year, but this event is honestly the next best thing. Whether you’ve been meaning to load up on (or experiment with) resurfacing masques for glass-smooth cheeks, a rich moisturizer, or fresh-faced makeup, chances are you’ll find more than a few little somethings at Tata Harper — and the brand’s upcoming, week-long anniversary celebration is the perfect excuse. The Tata Harper Birthday Sale, running from July 23 through August 1 gifts customers with a hefty 25% off on all orders $100 and up with just a few exclusions. Hope you have your credit card’s security code memorized.

Tata Harper and its signature, glowing green glass packaging is synonymous with the clean beauty movement as an early frontrunner in consciously crafted, cruelty-free skin care. The luxe line has very vocal fans in celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (she loves the hydrating mist), Tan France, Gigi and Bella Hadid, and Tracee Ellis Ross who can’t get enough of the Be True Lip Treatment. Considering the brand’s commitment to potent, all-natural ingredients that deliver surprisingly dramatic results, it’s not at all surprising that Tata Harper is so A-list-approved. To get in on the action yourself, take advantage of this week’s sale — here are some of our top picks.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.