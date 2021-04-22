Although she just started her YouTube channel approximately a month ago, Hailey Bieber is proving to already be a pro. This week, the 24-year-old BareMinerals ambassador posted a video demonstrating her evening regimen, and to the delight of her fans, she shared the exact products she uses. Early on in the video, she reveals that her skin is super sensitive (especially when she’s working a lot and wearing more makeup), so for her nighttime skin care routine, Bieber tends to go for soothing formulas that won’t further irritate her skin while she sleeps.

First things first, Bieber double cleanses her skin using Mara Beauty’s Algae Enzyme Cleansing Oil followed by HoliFrog Tashmoo Water Lily Nourishing Milky Wash. “I started doing this during quarantine and it’s made a major difference in my skin, so I don’t do it any other way,” she says, adding that she never uses makeup wipes anymore. The model also says she’s not a fan of cleansers that foam up a lot; instead, she prefers milky hydrating formulas that cater to her sensitive complexion. “I never want my skin to feel dry and stripped,” she says.

Post-cleanse, Bieber applies a generous layer of Biba’s Plant Stem Cell Peptide Serum as a treatment. “I think peptides are one of the best things you can put on your skin,” she says. “I always apply it while my skin is still a little damp so it sinks in better.” Next up: moisturizer. Bieber’s currently reaching for Biba’s Cream Barrier, which is on the thicker side and packed with ingredients like shea butter and — wait for it — more peptides. “At nighttime, I typically go with a more intense moisturizer; something thicker to soak into my skin overnight,” says the model.

Because Bieber’s skin tends to be dry, she likes to use an oil on top of her moisturizer for added hydration. Here, she gently pats on a few drops of Furtuna’s Due Alberi Biphase Moisturizing Oil. “If I'm not getting into bed looking like a glazed donut, then I’m not doing the right thing,” she says.

But wait, her routine doesn’t end there. Next, Bieber applies a Starface Hydro-Star, which she says is great for helping heal actives pimples. “If I’m breaking out, I will always sleep with one of these on,” she adds.

The supermodel’s eye cream of choice right now is the BareMinerals Ageless Phyto-Retinol Eye Cream, which, in addition to retinol, contains skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid and peptides. Her pro tip? Don’t forget to apply eye cream to your lids, as this area tends to sag as we age.

Lastly, Bieber treats her lips to a thick layer of Aquaphor’s Healing Ointment, which she prefers to other lip balms and treatments on the market. “I just think it’s the best lip balm,” she says.

And there you have it, folks. This is how Bieber gets her skin so glowy. To shop the supermodel’s evening skin care essentials, just keep on scrolling.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.