Have Sensitive Skin? This Fragrance-Free Tata Harper Collection Is Here To Help

Building a skin care routine around reactive skin is a bit like playing roulette: You never know which product or technique is going to please your skin, and which one is going to send everything spiraling out of control. Sure, there is logic to it, but for the most part it’s a tricky process for the at-home consumer, which is why Tata Harper’s new Superkind collection is such a big deal. The cult-favorite clean beauty brand created a three-step vegan skin care routine for sensitive and sensitized skin — all without sulfates, fragrances, essential oils, and 85-plus common skin irritants.

Officially launched on April 11, the Superkind lineup includes the Softening Cleanser ($86), Fortifying Moisturizer ($120), and Radiance Mask ($65). Beyond the initial ingredients that were left out to cater to sensitive skin, each Superkind product was made with common allergies in mind, so you won’t find any tree nuts, wheat, gluten, or soy in the skin care, either.

So, what do you actually get out of skin care that’s so meticulously formulated? For one, reactive skin is less likely to, well, react. On Tata Harper’s website, the brand breaks down the importance of how Superkind supports the skin barrier, noting how it helps skin keep in good moisture and lock out bad pollution.

Courtesy of Tata Harper

In other words, this is skin care that will help get your skin to work its best, all on its own — even if you forget to put on moisturizer one day or skip your weekly masking. Though admittedly, these are products you’ll look forward to using. Even the cleanser is exciting, which is a feat all on its own: It’s made with calendula flower juice, evening primrose oil, and passion fruit seed oil, with a gently lathering texture that feels more like a moisturizer than the standard cleanser when you first apply it.

But beyond the luxe textures and Tata Harper packaging — it’s all the trademark green — the best part of the new collection is using it and knowing that it’s so much less likely to make sensitive skin put up a fight. Shop the new Superkind collection on tataharperskincare.com, or scroll down to browse all three new drops.

