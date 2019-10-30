Somehow, against all logic, a multitude of moisturizers accumulate in every beauty fan's collection. Open up a skincare aficionado's bathroom cabinet, and you'll be treated to a bevy of hydrators — each one with a specific time and place in their routine. Then, there are the duds; beauty buys that may've worked wonders on your best friend, but hardly made you blink an eye. So, what's a shopper to do when the weather cools, and it's finally time to grab just one of the best moisturizers for winter for yourself?

This is where TZR steps in. Below are the moisturizers and hydrators TZR's editorial team actually use to keep winter-inspired dryness and irritation at bay. And while each product has an editor's stamp of approval, you may be surprised by just how much the price points vary — there's even a winter-proof moisturizer retailing for just $28 a pop on the list. It doesn't matter if you live in New York, California, or somewhere in between, too; there are picks for any climate, whether winter brings five feet of snow to your doorstep or blustery breezes.

Ahead, the moisturizing products TZR editors reach for all season long, and why each one has a spot in their collection.

La Mer Creme De La Mer

"It's no coincidence that everyone raves over this cream. Usually, when a formula is this rich, it's marked by excess oiliness, but, for this formula, it's the opposite — and what makes it so great. It penetrates deep, hydrating past just the surface, leaving my skin moisturized all day. I love it so much that I apply it both in the morning and at night." -Blake Newby, Beauty Writer

Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Face Oil

"This oil is your moisturizer's favorite moisturizer. Layer it on top of your routine at night and you don't have to switch up your face cream even in the dead of winter — it seals everything in and somehow absorbs by morning. I also like to use it during the day before physical sunscreens to give my dry skin a glassy sheen." -Madge Maril, Shopping News Writer

Tata Harper Hyaluronic Gel Moisturizer

"When I don't want something too heavy, I love this Hyaluronic Gel Moisturizer from Tata Harper. It leaves my skin feeling clear, even, and hydrated. When I want something a bit more rich, I go for Drunk Elephant's LaLa cream which helps rescue my dry skin." — Aemilia Madden, Senior Fashion Editor

THE ROUTE The Everything Day

"I recently discovered this newly launched brand and immediately fell in love with this daytime moisturizer. With the Santa Ana winds that hit Los Angeles hard this time of year comes an extra-dry complexion, so I like to pack on the moisture as best I can. This lightweight formula is deceiving in that it has a quick-absorbing texture, but still keeps my skin feeling supple and soft all day long." — Angela Melero, Executive Editor