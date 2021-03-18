Beyond modeling, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has always worn her adoration for all things beauty loud and proud — even before starting Rose Inc., her own beauty-focused publication. The star has worked with brands the likes of Hourglass, Bare Minerals, and La Bouche Rouge, with whom she recently launched two gorgeous lipsticks. Models, even those who don’t love beauty as much as she does, always have great tips — the result of spending so much time having their makeup done. Below, discover some of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s best makeup tips, that you can easily implement into your own routine, too.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Best Beauty Tips: Prep Your Lips

In a 2019 video with Vogue Paris, the entrepreneur shared some tips on her “15-minute fresh-faced makeup routine,” and revealed that the very first thing she always does to start her routine is apply a lip balm. “Usually I’m doing my makeup for 10 to 15 minutes, and this really gives my lips time to soak in all of the moisture from the lip balm.” In a June 2020 YouTube Video, “In My Bathroom: Rosie’s Everyday Makeup Routine,” you can see this tip in action — and Rosie’s balm of choice, Image Skincare’s Ormedic Balancing Lip Enhancement Complex.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Best Beauty Tips: Spot Treat Your Complexion

Rather than cake her entire complexion in foundation, Huntington-Whiteley uses concealer in selective areas: “where I feel like I need a little bit of coverage.” Makeup artists, she explains, always tell you to look up, so you can “really work the concealer right up to the rim of your eye.” In the same YouTube video on her channel, the model reveals her favorite — the Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer — calling it the “best concealer I have ever, ever used.” (No surprises at her love for the brand, she’s been an ambassador in the past.)

Hot tip: Huntington-Whiteley uses two shades of concealer to get the most natural finish. She goes for a lighter shade (Fawn) for under her eyes, where she applies “three little dots underneath my eyes” plus anywhere she might want to brighten (like the corner of her nose). Plus, she explains, the product doubles as a great eye primer. For these tighter areas, she uses the Hourglass concealer brush. The warmer shade, (Pearl), Huntington-Whiteley says is used where she wants a little bit more coverage. She applies it in a couple of strokes before buffing it out with a brush she says she cannot live without — the It Cosmetics Complexion Perfection Brush.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Best Beauty Tips: Go Darker & Don’t Forget Your Neck

When the model does want fuller coverage, she uses a foundation powder, which she says you should be sure to bring down all the way to your neck, to avoid that awkward demarcation line. In a 2016 video made to correspond with a collaboration between Huntington-Whiteley and British retailer, Marks & Spencer, reported on by Allure, she said, “I usually go a shade darker, because I like to match my body, because I try to keep my face out of the sun as much as possible, and so I'm usually a little paler, and I like to have that kind of healthy glow.”

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Best Beauty Tips: Prioritize Your Brows

Another Huntington-Whiteley fundamental? Brow gel. It’s one thing she says she will rarely, rarely leave the house without, noting that she’s not precious about the products she uses, and just wants them to look “natural and groomed.”

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Best Beauty Tips: Keep Eye Makeup Easy

Though Huntington-Whiteley explains she usually calls it at a brow and mascara, she’ll add a bit more detail to the eye area if she’s got “a meeting, or I’m going to be out all day, running around.” Her eye pencil of choice (at least as one summer 2020) is Victoria Beckham’s Satin Kajal Liner in Bronze. “It’s really, really, really soft and creamy,” she says, adding that that’s ideal because “you don’t have to be too precise — you can really just work it into the lash line and smudge it with your finger.” Generally speaking, Huntington-Whiteley says in the same YouTube video on her own channel, she loves to use “creamy, soft products because they’re fool-proof, they’re easy to use, they’re buildable...you can touch them up during the day...”

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Best Beauty Tips: Use Bronzer In Nontraditional Ways

When it comes to bronzer, Huntington-Whiteley recommends using it not just in the traditional way (aka for contouring and defining) but suggests you “bring it into the eye socket,” calling it a great way to do a “lazy girl eyeshadow.” She does the same thing with her cream blush, too, which she notes, “pulls the color in from your cheeks in a really natural, cohesive way.”

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Best Beauty Tips: Highlight Last

Applying highlighter as one of the last steps in her routine, Huntington-Whiteley says, helps her really see where she wants to add glow and radiance.

