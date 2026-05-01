I have a bit of a pet theory that, for middle millennials through Gen Z, the allure of stripes can be attributed, at least in part, to A Bad Case of the Stripes. David Shannon’s kidlit classic has some beautiful illustrations that really stick with you — particularly of the titular stripes. And considering I’ve seen at least one nail artist create striped nails inspired by the book, I don’t think I’m too far off on this one. Indeed, nail art might be one of the absolute best places to wear the print, right up there with boatneck shirts (who doesn’t love a Breton moment?) and cozy sweaters.

And much like how there are countless ways to wear stripes on your clothes, the options for striped nails are endless. You can opt for two colors for a traditional striped moment, or incorporate several hues for a fun, super colorful look. You can play with the weight of your stripes: Super fine and thin for a look that reads as delicate, or heavier and chunkier for an artsier energy. And by no means do you have to commit to a full set of stripes, either; Indeed, many of the most eye-catching designs are mismatched, incorporating stars, polka dots, French tips, and checkered motifs.

Ready to draw the lines? Scroll on for 10 nail art ideas that will have you seeing stripes.

Check On It

Stripes more than stand on their own, but pairing them with multicolor checks really does yield something special. The elevated palette of neutrals and soft, pretty pastels — with a dash of vibrant red — is also outstanding.

Hypnotic Stripes

As much as there is to love about this mismatched mani (including the stud accents and metallic star), I really can’t look away from the hypnodisc — though I suppose that’s by design.

Vintage Vibes

Even though this mismatched mani was inspired by a chunky sweater, I can’t help but think of Y2K baby tees when I look at the mixed-weight stripes. The butter yellow, baby pink, olive green, and true red color palette is especially inspired.

Sparkle Motion

Also inspired? A shimmery base with solid stripes. While this sparkly brown and crisp white duo is absolutely flawless, the concept could work really well with tone-on-tone polishes, too. (Think glittery aqua topped with baby blue.)

Classic Combination

Speaking of tone-on-tone: Rich, dark red and baby pink is always a good idea. Here, artist Dayanna Sapiens paired it with butter yellow and periwinkle in a host of playful designs, and the results speak for themselves.

Mix It Up

This set features fine, medium, and large stripes — along with a few framed accent nails — in primary colors, for a manicure that feels youthful and fun.

(Not So) Bah Humbug

Inspiration can come from the most unexpected places — and for celebrity nail artist Iram Shelton, that place was the candy store. This milky-white mani topped with solid black stripes was inspired by Humbugs, a popular British candy.

Sweater Set

To create this fuzzy sweater-inspired set, nail artist Cerise painted her stripes on a wedge sponge, then dabbed the sponge on her fingertips.

Stripes At Your Fingertips

Not ready to go full stripes? These layered striped French tips are a subtler way to approach the trend. (The subdued colors also help keep things feeling low-key.)

Velvet Stripes

Conversely, for the mani maximalists, consider velvet stripes. They might take a little more time, but, as this earth-toned mismatched mani by artist Aistė Haas demonstrates, it’s well worth the effort.