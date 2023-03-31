The arrival of a new season has always been the signal to rework your wardrobe to reflect the changing weather outside. With the onset of balmy spring days, it’s only natural to shift to lightweight jackets and sweaters, and the same is true for your skin care routine. Those rich, heavy creams and face oils that satiated dry skin in January aren’t as useful come May. In short, it’s time to transition your skin care routine for spring.

Seasonally adjusting the lineup of your daily regimen can benefit the overall health of your skin as well as particular concerns. During the winter, there’s more exposure to cold air, which can be harsh and result in dehydrated skin, so it’s only natural to use thick emollients to lock in moisture. Although during the spring, moist air allows the skin to retain water much easier, it can also increase oil production, leading to congestion and clogged pores. In addition, warm weather activities present more opportunities for sun damage.

Swapping out creams for gel-based moisturizers might seem obvious but it’s just one of many tweaks that are necessary as the season begins. Ahead, TZR spoke with top dermatologists for their expert advice on how to modify your routine for spring.

Exfoliate More Often

Regardless of the time of year, exfoliation is an important step that you should be implementing regularly. However, the shift in temperature can dictate which method you choose and how often you do it. With drier skin during the winter, you might be tempted to slough off the layers that have built up, but dermatologists agree that spring is the ideal time to amp up exfoliation.

Throughout the colder months, the skin barrier is more susceptible to damage — which often means exfoliation is performed gently. In tandem with the weather, this can leave a thick coating of dead cells on the surface of the skin. Heading into the warm weather, it’s a good idea to increase exfoliation to two to three times a week in order remove the old buildup. “This season is an excellent time to start shedding away some of those layers in order to prepare for glowing summer skin,” says Dr. Marisa Garshick, board-certified dermatologist.

Switch To A Lightweight Cleanser

Similar to adjusting your moisturizer, switching to a lighter cleanser can be beneficial for oilier skin types. Dr. Garshick suggests opting for a foaming or gel-based cleanser such as La Roche Posay Effaclar Gel Cleanser. “Cream-based cleansers can be essential for retaining moisture but they create excess buildup if you already have oily skin, this cleanser helps get rid of oils while still moisturizing the skin,” she says.

Dr. Gary Goldfaden head dermatologist and founder of Goldfaden MD, tells TZR that the rise in humidity also allows the skin to produce more natural oils which can lead to breakouts if left to accumulate.

Incorporate Hydrating Serums

It’s important to note the increase in the air’s moisture levels doesn’t mean skin needs any less hydration. Instead of using a face oil to secure water and ensure plump skin, swap in a hydrating serum instead. “Serums can be the perfect addition to your lineup without making you feel like you’ll turn into a ball of grease as you walk outside,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Jenny Liu.

She recommends layering serums with different key ingredients to boost water levels in the skin and increase radiance. A go-to of hers for spring is No7’s Lift & Luminate Triple Action Face Serum which contains vitamins A, C, and E for improving tone and giving a nice glow.

Transition To Lightweight Moisturizers

Making small tweaks to your moisturizer, such as switching from a rich cream to a light gel, can make all the difference as the temperatures start to spike. For oily-combination skin, this means moving to moisturizers that are oil-free. “With an uptick in production, a gel-based cream would be the best way to guarantee skin is replenished without the threat of looking too greasy,” says Dr. Liu.

Shutterstock

Consistency and texture will be the main change here as your skin will still need those key ingredients. Dr. Goldfaden recommends opting for moisturizers formulated with immune boosting and hydrating elements like vitamin D, hyaluronic acid, omega fatty acids, and vitamin A. “Hyaluronic acid is a miracle ingredient to use this time of year because it binds and locks in moisture to prevent dehydration, while vitamin D delivers immunity without having to get it from the sun,” he says.

Use Proper Sun Protection

Without a doubt, all dermatologists agree that sunscreen is an all-year-long kind of product. And it goes without saying that as you begin to venture outside more often it’s important to use the right products. “An SPF of 30 or more is the minimum you’ll need for adequate protection with two finger lengths worth of product that you should reapply every two hours especially when in direct exposure to sunlight,” says Dr. Liu.