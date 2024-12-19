When you think of holiday nail art, Christmas trees, candy canes, and snowmen probably come to mind. While these motifs are surely adorable, they can feel quite juvenile and are not the most fashion-forward for someone whose style leans more elegant and refined. So, what are the options when you want to feel festive without sacrificing trendiness? The popular choice is a toss-up every year, but for the 2024 holiday season, snowflake nails are the reigning jolly yet sophisticated design. The best part about the look is that it's the perfect fit for this time of year and can be customized to suit your personal style.

For those stumped on how to make the wintery look their own, TZR has rounded up a list of 10 snowflake nail ideas that are merry, bright, and on-trend. With a mix of neutrals, rainbow colors, and mixed art, you’re sure to find something that will match any occasion, no matter if you’re a maximalist or minimalist. Plus, you’ll have a look that feels seasonally appropriate without looking outdated after all the major holidays pass.

Ahead, you’ll find the best snowflake nails to try this winter. With these designs, your manicure is guaranteed to get a ton of likes on your nail tech's Instagram feed.

Nude & Natural

If your cold weather wardrobe consists of creamy winter whites and shades of tan or beige, sticking to a flesh-toned base will ensure that your nails easily complement any outfit. The pop of crisp white snowflakes is where you add the element of fun, seasonal cheer.

Glamorous Glitter

Play off the glitzy energy of the season by pairing your snowflake emblem with a glistening glitter lacquer. Opting for a silver gives off total winter wonderland vibes and choosing a classic French tip makes the look appear more timeless and clean.

Naughty Navy

Can’t let go of fall’s moody spirit? Give that energy a yuletide upgrade by swapping your usual black polish for navy. The deep dynamic hue will make your fingers replicate a gloomy midnight sky while the addition of the snowflake brightens and illuminates.

Balanced Black

For those who just can’t let go of black, try balancing out the inky tinge by choosing a sparkling paint that feels on-brand for the time of year, and mixing it with a pinky nude. You can even ask your nail tech to paint the snowflakes in black so your manicure has a dark, witchy aura.

Full-On Festive

There’s no better way to show your festive joy than being merry and bright in a jovial vibrant red. Pro tip: It’s all about finding what undertone works best for you. You either favor a blue undercurrent or are someone who looks best with a tint of orange. Try playing with different lacquers till you find one that works best for you.

Pretty In Pink

No, you don’t have to leave your bold vivid shades in the summer. Bring a radiance to the cold dreary months by playing with a color typically reserved for warm temps. This nail artist painted a silver metallic snowflake in the center of a pink-and-purple aura print. It’s more bubbly than the usual winter shades, but it doesn’t read too summery.

Adorable Accents

Not everyone is looking to cover their fingers in nail art, so you don’t need to avoid keeping it simple. A foolproof way to slightly elevate an off-white base is by picking an accent nail and letting your chosen design live there. It's fun without being overcrowded.

Frosted Tips

An icy frosted blue will always be winter’s trademark color. Take notes from this nail tech by applying the chilled shade as a French tip and accessorizing the rest of the nail with sweet snowflakes. You can even go the extra mile by adding touches of silver glitter.

Playful Purple

Purple is such an unexpected nail shade for winter, but matching an iridescent lavender tincture with a stark white creates a whimsical fairy-like combo. Here come the double-taps.

Vivacious Velvet

Lush velvet fabric will always be associated with cooler temps, so it’s no wonder that velvet nails have become a shimmering trend that returns every year. This royal blue truly captures the glacial atmosphere, and the coordinating snowflakes charmingly bounce and reflect the light.