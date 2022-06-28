There’s no arguing that Hailey Bieber’s skin care routine is one of the most coveted out there. While the newly minted beauty founder has been loving and using Rhode (her first skin care line consisting of just three glowy skin essentials), she (thankfully) shares her love for other skin care brands. In fact the model is historically very open about sharing her skin care lineup over social media. This past weekend she took to both TikTok and Instagram stories to share her favorite skin care products for when her skin is angry and irritated. “What I’ve been reaching for this week as my skin has been feeling irritated and inflamed @Tower 28 Beauty @rhode @AveneUSA” reads the caption on her TikTok post.

In the series of slides she explains that a handful of factors (including stress, travel, lack of sleep and PMS) were to blame. "Usually when my skin gets like this I only reach for products that will help calm and heal the skin while keeping bacteria away...Here's what I've been using!,” she continues. In the comment section of her TikTok post fans are applauding the skin care founder for being so relatable. “This was so reassuring that we are all humans and nobody has perfect skin. Not even the queen of skin. Thank u for being so real and transparent,” reads one. “Love how she appreciates other products too and not just her own,” says another fan.

The first product she shared was Tower 28's best-selling SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray. It’s a super gentle 100% natural face mist (made with hypochlorous acid), which is used to soothe stressed skin and reduce the look of redness and irritation. The next two products she recommends come courtesy of Rhode. The first is the Peptide Glazing Fluid, which is a lightweight, gel-serum hybrid that plumps and hydrates.

The second Rhode suggestion is the Barrier Restore Cream — an antioxidant powered cream moisturizer that comforts and restores the skin barrier. The final product that she taps is the French drugstore gem: Avène Cicalfate + Restorative Protective Cream for Very Sensitive Skin. It’s infused with post-biotics, which help protect skin from external aggressors. She uses it as a top layer to seal in all the products.

See below to shop Bieber’s four current skin saviors.

