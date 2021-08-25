In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews.

In the world of beauty, there are your “desert island products” — creams you always keep stocked and evangelize about over drinks with coworkers. Next, there are the “good to haves” — like those friends you call once a season when you really need someone to come with you to check out a new restaurant. And then, there are the “special occasion products.” They’re for Big Nights Only, back-of-the closet-heels kind of energy. Minimalist, they are not. My Big Night Products are typically a pinkish eyeshadow moment or the occasional brown liner. But the Dr. Lara Devgan Platinum Lip Plump has me rethinking my strategy.

My interest level in a gloss, despite being a child of the ‘90s, is very much zero. The name of the lip game is low maintenance for me. Reapplying is a pipe dream. And taking up valuable bag real estate is a big question mark. This plumping gloss came on my radar by way of the promise of being “the next best thing to an actual lip injection appointment,” according to many other beauty fans on social media. I was intrigued. Could my next special occasion product really come in the form of faux lip filler?

My Lips Pre-Platinum Lip Plump

To be honest, I rarely think about my lips. I went through a massive Francophile phase in high school where I wouldn’t leave the house without a red lip. But since then, my main interest is keeping them moisturized and moving on. On the off chance I remember to apply a lip product, it’s always in the “your lips but better” color category. I like the freedom of wearing something so low-maintenance and, I hate to say it, I enjoy the French-ness of a faded natural lip over the course of an evening.

With the hope of an outside world dangling like a proverbial carrot, however, I’ve re-committed to building my Big Night Product arsenal. What better way to re-enter society than with an apprehensive nod to the gloss trend? I figured the lack of color means lack of commitment. And who hasn’t let the never-ending comparison game get the best of them? I was curious about instantly fuller lips. I turned to TikTok’s favorite dermatologist Dr. Lara Devgan’s line for my first foray into the world of plumping lip products.

Erika Veurink

My Lips On Platinum Lip Plump

“The lips are one of the most beautiful parts of the face,” explains Dr. Devgan over email when I ask about the inspiration behind the product. “I wanted to create a product that brought them the little moment of joy and attention that they deserve.” Attention-drawing is the exact phrase I would use to describe my lips on Platinum Lip Plump. The application was less sticky than I remembered glosses being, which was an immediate win. I felt a P50-level tingling on my lips — not uncomfortable for beauty lovers who crave that “feeling of the product working,” but certainly noticeable. Then I waited. And while I waited for my lips to look “look fuller, more hydrated, and plumper” as promised, I asked Dr. Devgan about the science behind the beloved lip product that sold out 12 consecutive times.

Erika Veurink

So, What’s The Secret Formula?

Turns out, some of skin care’s ingredients du jour found their way into the Platinum Lip Plump. “Our formula combines mixed molecular weight hyaluronic acid, niacin, and ceramides,” Dr. Devgan notes. The fullness isn’t just an optical illusion, either. “The form of a clear liquid gloss gives the lips 1-2 millimeters of additional caliber in a way that is nourishing and healthy,” she says. Cult-level bestselling and nutrient-packed, the effect of the Platinum Lip Plump after ten minutes was undeniable.

My lips felt moisturized, looked noticeably bigger, plus they took on a pinker hue thanks to the added niacin. The plumpness lasted for about two hours without having to reapply. I caught myself in the mirror, working from home, and couldn't put a finger on what was different until I remembered that I had used the product (which also speaks to how comfortable it is compared to other lip plumping products). The impact faded subtly, leaving my lips moisturized even after their momentarily fullness was gone. I packed it in my going out bag for a concert I had the following evening. Essentially, my mission to acquire a new Big Night Product in the lip category was an unequivocal success.

Plumper Lips At What Price?

If you’re comparing Dr. Lara Devgan Platinum Lip Plump to other plumping products on the market, it’s definitely on the higher end at $50. But I think the more apt comparison would be to lip fillers themselves. First, even the most expensive lip fillers are temporary (3-6 months on average). Second, Dr. Devgan is known for her natural approach to lip augmentation, and her product line has been heralded with the same respect as her iconic Manhattan aesthetics practice. If you’re evaluating the cost as “hyper-temporary fillers,” then you’re looking at massive savings, considering fillers begin at 5x the cost of this gloss. Celebrate science-backed beauty with tangible results, no doctor’s appointment required.

Whether you’re looking to trial run fuller lips or indulge in yet another Big Night Product, Dr. Lara Devgan Platinum Lip Plump is a brilliant place to start.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.