The phrase "beauty is pain" can be applied to a variety of products, but the most everyday version of this that comes to mind is lip-plumping glosses. While you may have burnt your lips with capsaicin one week and stung them with bee venom the next, whoever coined the term certainly didn't see the BITE Beauty Yaysayer Plumping Lip Gloss coming. This new product is joining the brand's list of other lip-loving formulas, and means you no longer need to rely on burning or stinging ingredients to get a fuller pout.

If you've tried one, it's easy to assume you've tried them all, but BITE Beauty decided to rewrite the story on temporary plumpers with its newest $25 glosses. Rather than resorting to the most commonly used ingredients, the brand found that cinnamon oil was equally as good at providing your lips with extra volume.

“Since all Bite Beauty formulas are clean and vegan, ingredients like bee venom are immediately ruled out," Sarah Koch, Vice President/General Manager of BITE Beauty, tells The Zoe Report in an email. "We were so excited when we realized that cinnamon oil could be harnessed to naturally give lips a fuller appearance because it’s such a seasonally appropriate ingredient. Plus, it’s rich in antioxidants and has such a yummy, cozy flavor — and who doesn’t want that?!”

Courtesy of BITE Beauty

With the plumping effects covered, BITE Beauty went even further to ensure your lips don't suffer during or post-wear. To prevent any kind of dehydration, the product is also infused with sodium hyaluronate, the salt form of hyaluronic acid, as well as naturally moisturizing castor oil.

As for colors, there's a range of eight unique shades, including a neon lilac, highlighter pink, and bright magenta, and many have a shimmer finish. Most are also powerfully pigmented, despite not being lipsticks — something Shopping News Editor Anna Buckman noticed immediately after trying them out. "They're ultra shiny, and the colors are surprisingly opaque and rich, which I love. I do get the slightest tingly feeling, but it's very faint and not at all like other painful plumping glosses I've tried," she says.

Up ahead, you can shop the new gloss from BITE Beauty, which is available as of Sept. 4, and online at Sephora starting Sept. 10.

