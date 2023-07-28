In a dream world, we’d all have a beauty fairy godmother to tell us exactly which products to use. Sounds pretty nice, right? But in reality, anyone who has over stepped foot inside a Sephora or Ulta knows that creating a regimen can be expensive and time-consuming (albeit fun!). Will that styling product tame frizz as it claims? And is this serum actually worth the steep price tag? Rather than wasting energy trying to answer your questions, consider trying Rachel Zoe’s The Gold Curation, a new luxury assortment box for her membership service CURATEUR. You can trust that the style guru, who also has a wealth of beauty knowledge, to pick the best-of-the-best formulas on the market. Even better? You’ll get to try these premium picks for a steep discount. Purchased separately, the total selection would retail for $819, but are packaged together in the box for $250.

Featuring a mix of hair care, skin care, and fragrance, the seven-piece collection — well, eight, if you count the chic makeup bag it comes with — takes the guesswork out of crafting a beauty routine. For starters, the assortment includes T3’s editor-approved Switch Kit, a multitasking styling device with interchangeable barrels to create curls and waves. Skin care lovers, you’ll be all over the Olivier Midy’s Eclat Midy Face Oil, which is packed with plant-based ingredients like meadowfoam seed oil and baobab oil. And should you need a new perfume, there’s PHLUR’s Solar Power Eau de Parfum; the floral, citrusy scent is perfect for summertime. These are just a few key products in the box — take a peek at all the offerings here.

Courtesy Of CURATEUR

It’s important to mention The Gold Curation is only available as a one-time-purchase, not with a CURATEUR membership. Moreover, whether you’re eager to shop the box for yourself or as a gift, note that it’s only available in limited quantities. So, what are you waiting for? Get one (or two) below before they’re all gone.