All year long, lip-focused looks have have dominated runways, red carpets, and the most evocative street style imagery in recent memory. Regardless of if one striking shade is allowed to stand alone as a primary pop of color or if it’s folded into an extreme-all-over moment, few beauty choices are as commanding. The timing couldn’t be better, then, for the release of the new Rabanne Dramalips lipstick line, a fresh, innovative formula that makes nailing those standout looks easier — and more enjoyable to apply — than ever.

Part of the larger Rouge Rabanne “lip universe”, the just-released formula is a blend of nourishing, moisturizing ingredients (think hyaluronic acid and pomegranate extract) and intensive, saturating pigments that create stay-all-day wet-look shine. The 11 distinct shades are actually inspired by the bold vinyl fabrics that made the Rabanne fashion line such an iconic industry name, ranging from everyday rosy nudes to electric siren-reds and even moody black-purples. Available in two finishes, a traditional high-gloss and a pearlescent gloss, each color in the collection shares the same long-lasting properties and expressive nature. In fact, that’s why the lipsticks were created in the first place — they’re an extension of one’s personal style.

But how do you create an instantly iconic product in the first place? You could always tap a legend. Rabanne turned to celebrated makeup artist Diane Kendal, who’s worked with the most high profile designers, magazines, and A-listers before landing in her new position as the brand’s beauty creative director. Kendal tells TZR that she considers makeup to be an accessory in an of itself. “It’s something that people can play with to make themselves very avant-garde and glamorous to healthy and ‘normal,’” she explains, all looks achievable with different shades in the Dramalips collection. “To me, it’s a fun part of putting yourself together to walk out the door.”

The intriguing vinyl finish is a key selling point of the Dramalips line, but the unique formula requires some careful application to truly maximize its potential. “For this lipstick, it’s good to use a lip pencil because it is has that high-shine and wet look,” she tells TZR. In her expert opinion, she first likes to prep the lips with a bit of balm, gingerly blotting the excess with some tissue. “Then use a lip liner, but don’t necessarily do a thick line — just do a very fine line, and use a brush defuse that.” Finally, it’s time for the actual lipstick. Her personal favorite shade? None other than the classic red, called First Red Carpet. “It’s not too orange, it’s not too blue, and I just love the color.”

