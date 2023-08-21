A Venn Diagram of those who enjoy Paco Rabanne’s signature garments and those who appreciate the creative power of cosmetics would just be one big circle. Today, the legendary fashion house announces Rabanne Beauty, the brand’s biggest category expansion since the original introduction of its namesake fragrances back in 1969. The latest legacy designer to release a full cosmetics line this year, the launch includes multiple products for eyes, lips, and face, plus a curated selection of more avant-garde finishes made to speak to the user’s inner artist. Of course, the new additions are nothing without a fresh face and creative vision to match. Diane Kendal joins the brand as the Creative Director of Rabanne Beauty, focusing all efforts on her belief that, “There’s no beauty, only beauties,” according to a press release. And as the ultimate showcase, she’s overseeing the makeup’s runway debut at the label’s Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 show later this September.

Though the collection’s official October 1 release will feature products of all types broken into distinct categories, Rabanne Beauty’s eye makeup is available today — think of it as a taste of what’s to come. Eyephoria is filled with richly pigmented eyeshadows, dramatic mascaras (two words: glitter lashes), and sleek, bespoke packaging that looks more like jewelry than cosmetics.

Then, later this fall on the brand’s website and Ulta.com, the remaining three groupings will be unlocked. Rabanne Rouge focuses on the lips, with a dozen shades of versatile lipsticks and hydrating, glossy lip balms. Meanwhile, Nudes glorify the complexion, offering up a new, 91% naturally-derived foundation in 40 different shades. Finally, the Arts Factory is a playground of versatile, extreme finishes — think glitters, chromes, and creamy highlighters for face and body — that encourage users to simply express themselves.

In that same press release, Rabanne Beauty explains that the decision to partner with Ulta comes down to appealing to Gen Z, an age group renowned for their more individualistic, expressive take on makeup. “We know our loyal beauty enthusiasts will fall in love with the unique packaging, innovative formulas and bold, expressive pigments and shades,” explains Maria Salcedo, Ulta’s senior vice president of merchandising, in the document. “As the exclusive US retailer, we’re proud to be an integral partner to this iconic brand and provide access and awareness to this next phase of growth for The Maison.”

While you wait for the full line to drop, get acquainted with the Rabanne Beauty point of view through these initial eye makeup launches — just in time for Fashion Week.