You’d be hard-pressed to find a celebrity more synonymous with “cool girl” style than Zoë Kravitz (except for maybe her mother, Lisa Bonet). Whether the actor-director-musician steps out in a slinky slip dress or boho sheath, one thing remains constant: She looks impossibly effortless while doing so. Kravitz exuded that je ne sais quoi in her most recent beauty look, a romantic soft glam shared to Instagram by celebrity makeup artist Nina Park.

In the trio of photos, Kravitz is seen with tousled braids and glowy makeup. For the latter, Park gave the Caught Stealing star subtly shimmering lids and snatched, cat-eye liner. Look closely, and you’ll notice that she tightlined Kravitz’s lower lashes — a technique set to make a big comeback in 2026, as pro makeup artists told TZR. A radiant, lightly blushed base and rosy lips completed the look.

For hair, longtime Kravitz collaborator Nikki Nelms piled the multihyphenate’s trademark knotless braids into a romantic half-up, half-down style. The bangs were particularly noteworthy: Around Kravitz’s forehead, Nelms added a few extra short braids that transformed into delicate, face-framing curls toward the ends.

The pretty beauty complemented Kravitz’s gunmetal slip dress and Jessica McCormack stud earrings, styled by Danielle Goldberg. On her fingertips, the Blink Twice auteur wore what appeared to be a milky matte mani, courtesy of celebrity nail artist Imarni.

While there currently isn’t any info on what the glam was for, Nelms did share a few behind-the-scenes shots — tagged in London — to her Instagram stories, and Kravitz’s rumored partner, Harry Styles, is gearing up for a much-anticipated return to music. Might the couple have a collab in the works?