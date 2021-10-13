One of the best things about fall dressing is the ability to wear transitional footwear — which is a great excuse to receive a fresh pedicure for those pretty peep-toe shoe moments. Which means, you might be in the market for a new seasonal polish. Of course there are certain pedicure color trends for fall that are synonymous with the season — burgundy, chocolate brown, and burnt orange — but this year, experts are predicting a few remaining poppy, bold summer shades, like bright pinks and yellows, to shine well into the cooler seasons.

And that’s not the only shock. Samara Walker, founder of nail polish brand Auda.B, has clients requesting shimmery metallics over and over — a shade typically reserved for the holiday season. “Beauty enthusiasts are embracing self-expression and stepping outside of confined boundaries to experience beauty in a new way,” she says. “Fun, shimmering metallics are the perfect way to play around with different colors, textures, and finishes.”

Essentially, it’s high time to make an appointment with your local salon or pull out your nail files, clippers, and favorite polishes for a fall pedicure. From espresso browns to classic burnt orange, ahead, discover the eight top shades set to make a splash this season, along with a plethora of options to bring to your next appointment.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

No Wine-ing

It wouldn’t be fall without a classic deep wine red in the mix. This shade is intoxicating and versatile for all your fall shoes and outfits.

Rich Chestnut

The love for pumpkin spice in autumn runs deep, and this season you’ll see it displayed with a complementary nail color, rich chestnut.

Forever Sunshine

According to Na’Tasha Simmons, founder of nail polish brand, XXVZ, brighter takes on fall faves are all the rage this season. “There are so many more options than black and burgundy this season,” she says. “You can go as bright as you want and bright yellow is a great alternative to the season.”

Midnight Purple

Because darker colors help to balance your paler skin tone during colder months, Christina Kao, founder of nail lacquer company, Le Mini Macaron, predicts deep purples to trend all season long. Darlene Sritapan, OPI’s Education & Capability Manager agrees: “When black is too straightforward, opt for midnight purple.” Her top tip for delaminated layers — the white marks after you remove your polish — try to avoid wearing your pedicure color longer than four to six weeks. Meaning, there are plenty of chances to try out all the fall colors.

Burnt Orange

Unsurprisingly, fall is all about earth tone shades like burnt orange. Rudman predicts this color hue to trend well into winter and spring — in other words, stock up. If you want to add a little more oomph to this traditional autumnal color, pop some sparkle or nail art on top.

Shimmer On Down

Shimmery hues are a great way to play around with different colors and textures — complementing the playful spirit of the season and your wardrobe. Bonus, if you opt for a great quick-drying formula, you can keep it on hand for any last-minute touch ups at home.

Off-White

The swoon-worthy white toes you saw all over Instagram this summer, have snuck there way into fall’s must-haves, with a bit of a natural update. An off-white or cream is a warmer option for autumn that looks pretty on any skin tone.

Lightly Caffeinated

Another drink-inspired nail shade, espresso, will be everywhere this season. Aaron describes this one as a natural nude, but in the brown family. Light espresso might need a couple shades of polish to really stick, but is the perfect medium between going too bright or too dark.