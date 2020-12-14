There are stars, and then there's Naomi Campbell. Throughout 2020, the model and entrepreneur has been delighting her 9.9 million Instagram followers with workout routines, throwback pics, and all of her recent endeavors — which includes everything from appearing on First We Feast's hit YouTube show, Hot Ones, to a partnership with Arise Fashion Week 2020 in Lagos. There, Naomi Campbell walked the catwalk in glossy eye makeup for Tzar Studios, and it's a look to replicate, stat.

Campbell shared a photo of the sheeny smoked-out eye on her own account on Dec. 13. Paired with her signature long and straight brunette hair, the gray-tan eyeshadow covers Campbell's lid and across the crease, going up towards her brow and stopping just short of it. It looks as if a glossy lid topper was applied after, as the shine can been seen across the entire eye area from her dark lashes all the way up to her manicured brows.

Beyond her quintessential hair, other elements of Campbell's iconic makeup look were on display. Her lips were left simple and natural, with a light pink flush near the center that complemented the rosy tones of the Tzar Studios poncho as well as the blush swept across her high cheekbones.

It's worth watching Campbell walk the runway, as well, which you can peep on Tzar Studios' own Instagram. "Designers from the African continent have been ignored for so long, so to see these designers get the chance to have the recognition they deserve makes me happy. You can open a door, but that doesn’t mean that everything works. Still, having equal opportunities is necessary," noted a quote from Campbell on Arise's website regarding the recent fashion week. "I’m very proud — it’s an honor to wear their designs."

While there aren't any details about the exact makeup that Campbell wore during the event, there are plenty of products that'll help you imitate her modern take on a smoky eye. Below, the tools you need if you want to build your own glassy take on the classic.

