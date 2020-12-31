Pat McGrath Just Became The First Ever Makeup Artist Awarded This Honor By The Queen of England

The iconic (not using that word lightly) makeup artist sometimes known as 'Mother' has a brand new title: DAME. The new honor was announced in a press release: "In the Queen's New Year 2021 Honours List, Queen Elizabeth II awarded Pat McGrath, D.B.E. Dame of the British Empire for services to the Fashion and Beauty industry and Diversity — the first Makeup Artist to achieve such recognition." So, at least somebody is ending 2020 on a very high note.

McGrath acknowledged the honor saying, in the same press release, "I am beyond humbled that I have been awarded a Damehood in the Queen’s New Year 2021 Honours List as a D.B.E — Dame of the British Empire for Services to the Fashion and Beauty Industry and Diversity. I am truly delighted and humbled to be given this wonderful honour. My mother’s obsession with beauty and fashion ignited my passion for this amazing industry and I feel blessed to have the privilege of working with some of the most extraordinary people throughout my career."

The Northhampton, U.K. native has become the industry's most influential and in-demand artist over the course of her 25-year career. She is known for conceptualizing and creating countless runway looks for some of fashion's most anticipated shows (Prada, Miu Miu, Gucci, and McQueen — to name just a few). In 2015, she started creating her own products under Pat McGrath Labs and in the five years since, the brand has become known for frequent sellouts — and those extremely covetable, luxe eyeshadow palettes.

In an Instagram post, McGrath expressed her gratitude, saying, "I want to thank all of the amazing people in my life — my mother Jean McGrath, my family, friends, colleagues and you, my fellow Beauty Lovers, who contributed to this award. Not in my wildest dreams could I have imagined that one day Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II would recognize me to be amongst the incredible recipients of this honour both past and present. When I first launched my brand, PAT McGRATH LABS, it was designed to inspire self-expression and individuality. I dedicate this honour in tribute to Makeup Artists everywhere, I adore each and every one of you. Never give up on your dreams — with hard work, creativity and perseverance anything is possible."