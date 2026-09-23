London is a city of sartorial duality. On the one hand, it’s known for its impeccable Saville Row tailoring, tradition-based dress codes, and rain-friendly trench coats. On the flip side, the city is known as a hub for rebellious style as the birthplace of goth and mod subcultures, plus the boundary-breaking designers that come of out Central Saint Martins. Twice a year, these drastically different influences come together on the runways of London Fashion Week. Of course, the Spring/Summer 2027 season was no different, but the beauty looks in particular showcased this range.

On the more creative front, McQueen’s hair, makeup, and nails made models appear like they just emerged from an underground warehouse rave. The edgy look consisted of sculpted silver and blue hair, two-toned smudgy eye makeup, and tear-drop manicures. The holographic purple blush at Harris Reed’s show is another example of the bolder makeup seen throughout the week.

However, many designers showed London’s soft and romantic vibe this season, too. At Susan Fang, the hair was done up in halo braids and fishtail braids with whimsical wispy flyaways left out. Another standout is Simone Rocha, where brows were turned into beaded works of art and French twist hairstyles had swirls that resembled rosebuds.

Ahead, the best makeup, hair, and manicure moments from the LFW S/S ’27 runways.

Burberry’s Cheerful Lips

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Spring was in full bloom at Burberry, from the colorful floral appliqués on the collection’s trench coats to the bold lavender, magenta, and red lipstick.

Roksanda’s Effortless Texture

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When the time and place doesn’t call for bold, overtly done-up style, look to the effortless hair by Anna Cofone at Roksanda for inspiration. “Each model’s own texture has been elevated and there’s not a lot of products in it. We looked at the models’ face shapes and their textures and just enhanced them,” she said backstage. She chose products based on what the models’ hair needed, ranging from Authentic Beauty Concept’s Hydrate Spray Conditioner to Concept Glow spray Serum.

Mulberry By Christopher Kane’s Deep Side Parts

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Whether you love it or hate it, deep side parts are back, and these styles by Holli Smith looked particularly futuristic paired with the white eyeliner by Lucia Pieroni.

Simone Rocha’s Beaded Brows

Using Dr. Barbara Sturm skin care, Byredo makeup, and bugle beads, lead makeup artist Thomas de Kluyver transformed models’ brows into wearable art. Lead hairstylist Anthony Turner for Sebastian Professional gave classic French twists, well, a literal twist by adding swirls that mimicked the collection’s rosebuds around the face. For nails, lead artist Ama Quashie went with plush velvet nails in navy, red, and black as a nod to the clothing.

Richard Quinn’s Micro Bangs

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Micro bangs got the Old Hollywood treatment at Richard Quinn, where lead hair stylist Mustafa Yanaz topped off slicked-back buns he achieved with L’Oréal Professionnel’s Flex Pli Thermo-Modelling Spray with the edgy fringe style. The makeup by Kim Brown also had a retro feel. Her look centered around Twiggy-esque doe-eyed lashes.

McQueen’s Raver Glam

Berghain, but make it London Fashion Week. McQueen’s rave-inspired beauty look included a variety of hairstyles by Turner that ranged from silver devil horns to wet-look waves. For makeup, lead artist Daniel Sällström created two-toned smudgy eye makeup in a handful of colorways. Lead nail artist Qashie finished things off with an incredibly cool turquoise ombré mani complete with tear drops dripping from each nail.

Susan Fang

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Celebrities like Zendaya and Jennifer Lopez have co-signed the return of the halo braid, and now, so is LFW. The 2016-favorite style looked extra romantic and ethereal at Susan Wang, where flyaways and rogue, loose strands were left as-is. Messy fishtail braids with pieces of porcelain plates were also in the mix. To create the various braided styles, lead hair artist Cofone worked with Authentic Beauty Concept products.

Erdem’s Boy Blush & Fishtail Braids

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Drawing inspiration from Erdem’s masculine meets feminine collection the runway makeup by Linsey Alexander using Merit products focused on strong brows and “boy blush.” The fishtail braids with wispy flyaways and ‘40s-inspired textured styles by Eugene Souleiman using KEVIN.MURPHY products were also on theme.

Bora Aksu’s Baby Doll Blush

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The hyper-flushed cheeks, matching rosy lips, and dainty lace and floral headpieces from Bora Aksu’s S/S ‘27 show are going to do numbers on Pinterest.

Harris Reed’s Holographic Blush

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Presenting quite possibly the coolest way to wear blush: this mesmerizing holographic look by Sofia Tilbury using Charlotte Tilbury makeup.