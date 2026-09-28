For the color-curious who’s grown tired of minimal, “clean girl” makeup, consider the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027 runway beauty looks are like a Pinterest that’s been curated just for you. While the New York Fashion Week shows might have been maximalist with a capital “M,” (think Thom Browne’s rainbow winged liner), the Milan runways are slightly more refined middle ground. In other words, great looks to reference when you’re experimenting with color after a long stint of no-makeup makeup.

One entry-level look that was popular on the MFW runways? Blue eye makeup. While the color might conjure up images of the ‘80s, the MFW runways demonstrated modern, approachable ways to wear it. At Jil Sander, models wore a sheer wash of cornflower on the lids, micro-wing liner, and fluttery lashes, while Roberto Cavalli went for mermaid vibes with metallic turquoise eyeshadow. For those ready to graduate to more adventurous looks, there’s Luisa Beccaria robin’s egg blue liner and shiny coral lips.

Of course, it wouldn’t be MFW without some bolder looks, too. Gucci featured extreme smudgy smoky eyes with various pops of color, while Prada teased models’ hair to extreme shapes.

Here, TZR highlights the best beauty moments from the MFW S/S ‘27 runways.

Marques ' Almeida’s Witchy Glam

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Call it the Practical Magic 2 effect: the whimsigoth trend was seen on a ton of runways this season, including Marques ' Almeida. Naturally, the hair and makeup followed suit with tousled waves and smudgy winged smoky eyes.

Barbara Rizzi’s Chocolate Brown Lips

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While chocolate brown is often associated with fall makeup, the Barbara Rizzi runway demonstrated the decadent shade is just as gorgeous when the temps are above 65.

Gucci’s Choose-Your-Own-Adventure Glam

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Together, makeup artist Sam Visser and hairstylist Anthony Turner created two drastically different takes on glamour: the party girl with smudgy, colorful indie sleaze eye makeup and tousled hair, and the refined woman with soft smoky eyes, red lips, and a voluminous blowout.

Roberto Cavalli’s Mermaid Eyes

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The metallic turquoise eye makeup and fluffy wavy hair might be a nod to Y2K party girls, but it’ll still feel so fresh on nights out next summer.

Blumarine’s Disco Ball Eyes

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No, glitter makeup isn’t just for the holiday season. Case in point: the sparkly silver eyeshadow that was worn with ruffles and lace in springtime colors.

Jil Sander’s Pop Of Blue

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Jil Sander is one of the many MFW runways that co-signed the return of blue eyeshadow. Rather than the icy finishes of the ‘80s, models wore a wash of cornflower blue on the lids with micro-wing liner and fluttery lashes.

Sportmax’s Edgy Clean Girl

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This edgy twist on the “clean girl” look included wet, just-out-of-the-shower hair pulled up with a claw clip, and dewy skin with dramatic black winged liner.

Luisa Beccaria’s Blue Liner

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Color-blocking isn’t limited to your outfits. The sky blue eyeliner and dewy coral lips at Luisa Beccaria created a cool contrasting look that even color-curious makeup minimalists will want to try.

Prada’s Teased Hair

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Combs worked overtime backstage at Prada, where lead hair artist Guido Palau and his team backcombed the hair for volume and texture. Some looks resembled bedhead, while others were teased into bouffant-like shapes. Lead makeup artist Lucia Pieroni went with a skin-focused look. The models’ complexions were touched up with Prada concealer and powder where needed, then a wash of Prada Touch Cream-to-Powder Color in Bow was added to the cheeks.

Diesel’s Post-Makeout Lips

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Considering Diesel’s show featuring models spontaneously making out among guests in the stands, the makeup look naturally included smudged lipstick. Another beauty mishap gets the runway treatment.