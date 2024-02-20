Fashion month is a marathon but London Fashion Week is a sprint. In just six days, the designers on the show schedule never fail to serve up creative, edgy, and downright gorgeous takes on the current beauty trends sweeping social media and solidifying future major aesthetics for the season to come. Staying true to the Brits’ uncanny ability to approach classic hair and makeup looks with a sense of humor and playfulness, the LFW Fall/Winter 2024 beauty moments offer refreshing twists on both tried-and-true and emerging styles.

For those whose approach to makeup leans timeless and minimal, why not take a cue from Molly Goddard and try a blurred, lived-in red lip? Or you can ditch your cat-flick eyeliner for Erdem’s graphic wings. Maximalists can try their hand at the rosette eyebrows from Simone Rocha, or if you’re tired of covering up grays, ditch the hair dye and go salt-and-pepper like JW Anderson’s curly wigs.

Read on for a complete debrief on all of LFW’s must-see hair and makeup moments from the F/W ‘24 runways.

Molly Goddard’s Blurred Red Lips

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Red lipstick is a timeless look that transcends trend cycles, but it’s having a moment on this season’s runways. After popping up at a number of shows during NYFW, the shade has made its way across the pond to London. At Molly Goddard, lead makeup artist Lisa Eldridge used matte lipsticks from her namesake makeup brand to give models a worn-in, blurred red lip with corresponding eyeshadow. The result is a romantic yet edgy way to wear the classic hue. The hair followed suit and was styled in windswept, loose, low ponytails by Franziska Presche.

Simone Rocha’s Rosette Eyebrows

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

The next iteration of the viral coquette aesthetic that’s taken both fashion and beauty by storm? Simone Rocha’s rosette eyebrows. After hand-painting rosebuds on models’ cheeks for the designer’s last collection, lead makeup artist, Thomas de Kluyver, turned their brows into vines complete with roses. Meanwhile, lead hairstylist, Eugene Souleiman, pulled up the hair into Princess Lia-like buns.

JW Anderson’s Granny Chic Gray Hair

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

A nod to British grannies, half the models in JW Anderson’s show wore salt-and-pepper curly wigs styled by lead hairstylist Anthony Turner. The kitschy look also made a statement on society’s negative attitudes towards aging by turning gray hair into an aspirational high-fashion moment. Lead Makeup artist, Lynsey Alexander’s matte red MERIT lipstick added a playful juxtaposition.

Richard Quinn’s ‘50s Glamour

Simon Ackerman/WireImage/Getty Images

Drawing inspiration from the 1950s, Richard Quinn’s glamorous beauty look consisted of twisted updos with side rolled bangs by lead hairstylist Sam McKnight and a crimson red lip by MAC director of makeup artistry Terry Barber.

Erdem’s Graphic Cat Eye

HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP/Getty Images

American-Greek soprano, Maria Callas, was on the mood board backstage at Erdem. Bobbi Brown global pro artist, Amy Conway, paid homage to the singer’s bold makeup looks by giving models a dramatic cat eye and strong angled brow. Authentic Beauty Concept global advocate, Adam Garland, also referenced performers by sending models down the runway with their spa headbands and creaseless hair clips still in.

Emilia Wickstead’s Sculptural Lashes

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Against fresh-faced skin prepped with EVE LOM products, the “sculptural lashes” by lead makeup artist Anne Sophie Costa really pop. Using Code8 makeup, she left the lashes bare save for the hairs in the middle of the eye. With street photography as the show’s theme, lead hairstylist, Ali Pirzadeh for Björn Axén, created sleek wet-look styles with wispy baby hairs and ends, creating a windswept effect.

Burberry’s Cold Weather Hair Hack

Joe Maher/Getty Images

For anyone who manages to lose a scarf (or two) every fall, Burberry has a stylish yet practical solution: simply tuck your hair into your jacket or turtleneck to keep warm. Makeup was kept simple with matte skin and a swipe of lip balm.

Harris Reed’s Metallic Eyeshadow

Romantic and ethereal, the metallic eyeshadow and flushed cheeks lead artist Sofia Tilbury conjured up for Harris Reed’s F/W ‘24 is gorgeous, wearable, and begging to be DIY-ed. She used a number of products from Charlotte Tilbury’s line to create the look, including the Queen of Glow, Rock Chick, and Uptown Girl eyeshadow palettes, and K.I.S.S.I.N.G lipstick in Night Crimson on the lips and cheeks.