It’s hard to believe it, but fashion month is in its final stretch. Over the last two weeks, the sartorial crowd swept through New York, leaving a trail of high street looks behind them before crossing the pond to London. The second leg brought a stream of romantic beauty inspiration — think girly hair bows and stylish bangs. But as the industry’s insiders touch down in Milan for the Fall/Winter 2024 shows, there’s an entirely different expectation. The city, which is known for its sultry and glamorous aesthetic, always delivers some of the month’s best street style beauty moments.

Though the week is just beginning, the sidewalks outside the shows are already brimming with promising looks. It’s no surprise, given that Milan is home to many major design houses, such as Prada, Gucci, Fendi, and Pucci, just to name a few. For the crème de la crème of designers, the Milanese (and the visiting attendees) are bringing out their most creative outfits. But the complementing beauty styles are just as swoon-worthy. Take the whimsical makeup that played into the city’s bold and colorful personality. Even the hairstyles did not disappoint. From sleek and smooth locks to natural curls, there are tons of inspiring moments to get into.

Free Flowing Ponytails

A low pony feels even more effortless when loosely secured with a thick lock of hair. Against the breezy white gown, the simple style is elegant and easy-going.

Natural Brunette Curls

Longtime content creator Karen Blanchard sported a crown of textured curls as she headed to the Del Core show. To make her chocolate brown hair color stand out, the style star opted for caramel highlights placed throughout the hair. The result was nothing less than stunning as they framed the face and illuminated the dark base hue.

These voluminous curls have a sultry look that pairs perfectly with this show-goer’s smoky eye. Soft and carefree, they give her slip gown a romantic feel.

A full-sized afro shows off the distinct texture and pattern of this guest's curls. Even the sandy brown color adds to the natural beauty of her hair.

Fantasy Eye Makeup

Instead of a smoldering smoky eye, this guest’s look errs on the playful side. Each eye features a bold graphic design. The artfully drawn stars are alluring but not over the top, thanks to their soft brown shade.

MFW has a flair for drama and elegance, as demonstrated by this guest outside of Del Core. Though the metallic dragonfly is the star showpiece, the watercolor makeup is just as enchanting. The delicately placed pearls and fur hat are the cherry on top of this whimsical look.

Red Hair

Red hair has been a staple look this fashion month. On the streets of Milan, the color gets a cool upgrade with sleek styles like this slicked-back bun.

The subtle ombré of this red gives the color dimension and depth. Of course, the super straight middle-parted style also adds to the cool-girl appeal of this brilliant hue.