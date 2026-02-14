Beauty, like fashion, tends to operate in cycles. One day, it will suddenly feel as though the pendulum has swung and a technique or style has swiftly transitioned from stylish to outré… only for it to re-emerge, slightly altered but stronger than ever, 20 years later. Such is the case with eyeliner. The micro-winged flicks beloved by celebrities in the late ‘00s made way for bigger, bolder eyeliner styles during the makeup maximalist 2010s. Then came the hard pivot to clean-girl beauty, and with it, subtle mascara and even subtler eyeliner — and often, no eyeliner at all.

And sure enough, as if right on cue, the eyeliner of the aughts has returned. Celebrities such as Laufey, Emma Stone, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo have hit awards show red carpets, premieres, and parties in micro-winged eyeliner. Extending barely past the end of the eye (and never further than the end of the brows), this eyeliner style can be flicked upward for a cat-eye moment, or drawn straighter out for a more modern vibe. It can be used to add a little drama to soft eyeshadow or “no-makeup makeup,” or to up the ante on edgy looks. The versatility is truly top-tier — no wonder it’s back with a vengeance.

Scroll on to see some of the best celebrity micro-winged eyeliner moments.

Laufey

Makeup artist Nina Park used black eyeliner to add a little depth to Laufey’s lilac eyeshadow at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Zoe Kravitz

A subtle flick and a touch of inner-eye highlighter add to the dreamy quality of this glowy makeup on Kravitz.

Adria Arjona

Micro-winged liner works well with “no-makeup makeup,” as this natural look on Ajorna demonstrates.

Emma Stone

A few wispy lashes and micro-winged liner — seen here on Stone — go together like peanut butter and jelly.

Gracie Abrams

PSA: Don’t neglect your lower lashes. This soft, glowy makeup on Abrams really pops thanks to subtle micro-winged eyeliner and the mascara-defined lower lash line.

Jodie Turner-Smith

A micro wing can make a major statement in a dramatic makeup look, too. Lined lower lashes and a razor-sharp wing look edgy yet elegant on Turner-Smith.

Tessa Thompson

This pairing of shimmery, wet-looking eyeshadow and micro-winged liner on Thompson is super chic (and would make for a relatively easy DIY).

Yerin Ha

You don’t have to skip eyeliner when creating glowy, glass-skin looks. Micro-winged eyeliner adds just a touch of drama to this radiant, peachy makeup on Bridgerton breakout Ha.

Billie Eilish

By tightlining just the inner corners of this micro-winged eyeliner look on Eilish, artist Emily Cheng created a dreamy almond shape.

Olivia Rodrigo

Okay, so this might be more “mid” than “micro.” Either way, an upturned wing with subtle eyeshadow and neutral lips is a fresh take on ‘60s-inspired makeup.