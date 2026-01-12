(Red Carpet)
Eyeliner Is So Back, And The Golden Globes Just Confirmed It
Bye bye, “Clean Girl” aesthetic.
As the first big awards show of the year, the Golden Globes are usually a night for high glamour. Sure, there’s the occasional periwinkle updo or metallic makeup moment, but for the most part, the stars of film and television stick to convention: Beautiful gowns, beautiful beach waves, and relatively simple makeup. So when the celebs opt for a little drama, it can feel like a bellwether, a sign of what might be on the horizon. And at the 2026 Golden Globes, the night’s eyeliner-heavy looks pointed toward a maximalist makeup future.
The star-studded ceremony, held Jan. 11 in Los Angeles, saw a red carpet filled with long, waist-length hair, neutral lips (notably, more often matte than glossy), and a fair amount of fringe. But it was the eye looks that were especially, for lack of a better term, eye-catching. They included a sparkling, smoky moment on Teyana Taylor, lined lower lashes on Odessa A’Zion and Rei Ami, a subtle flick on Mia Goth, and grungy, smoky lids on Miley Cyrus.
Scroll on to see the looks.
Teyana Taylor
Best Supporting Actress winner Taylor accepted the award in a sharp black smoky eye topped with subtle shimmer, courtesy of makeup artist Bella Mayven. Rich lip liner and defined brows completed the dramatic look.
Odessa A’Zion
Marty Supreme breakout A’Zion has been making headlines for flowing black curls. But at the Golden Globes, her makeup — including lined top and bottom lashes with smoked-out outer corners — gave the mane a run for its money.
Miley Cyrus
Okay, so Cyrus has always been more than a little bit rock and roll when it comes to her hair and makeup. But that doesn’t make her smudged lower-lash liner any less inspired, especially on a high-glam red carpet like that of the Golden Globes.
Mia Goth
Frankenstein star Goth opted for a subtle flick and slightly dusty eyeshadow, with a defined crease. Paired with an updo and her signature fringe, the overall vibe was giving '60s vintage glam.
Rei Ami
KPop Demon Hunters breakout Rei Ami rocked liner on the upper and bottom lash lines, with sharp flicks at the outer corners.