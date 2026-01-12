As the first big awards show of the year, the Golden Globes are usually a night for high glamour. Sure, there’s the occasional periwinkle updo or metallic makeup moment, but for the most part, the stars of film and television stick to convention: Beautiful gowns, beautiful beach waves, and relatively simple makeup. So when the celebs opt for a little drama, it can feel like a bellwether, a sign of what might be on the horizon. And at the 2026 Golden Globes, the night’s eyeliner-heavy looks pointed toward a maximalist makeup future.

The star-studded ceremony, held Jan. 11 in Los Angeles, saw a red carpet filled with long, waist-length hair, neutral lips (notably, more often matte than glossy), and a fair amount of fringe. But it was the eye looks that were especially, for lack of a better term, eye-catching. They included a sparkling, smoky moment on Teyana Taylor, lined lower lashes on Odessa A’Zion and Rei Ami, a subtle flick on Mia Goth, and grungy, smoky lids on Miley Cyrus.

Scroll on to see the looks.

Teyana Taylor

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

Best Supporting Actress winner Taylor accepted the award in a sharp black smoky eye topped with subtle shimmer, courtesy of makeup artist Bella Mayven. Rich lip liner and defined brows completed the dramatic look.

Odessa A’Zion

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Marty Supreme breakout A’Zion has been making headlines for flowing black curls. But at the Golden Globes, her makeup — including lined top and bottom lashes with smoked-out outer corners — gave the mane a run for its money.

Miley Cyrus

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Okay, so Cyrus has always been more than a little bit rock and roll when it comes to her hair and makeup. But that doesn’t make her smudged lower-lash liner any less inspired, especially on a high-glam red carpet like that of the Golden Globes.

Mia Goth

Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Frankenstein star Goth opted for a subtle flick and slightly dusty eyeshadow, with a defined crease. Paired with an updo and her signature fringe, the overall vibe was giving '60s vintage glam.

Rei Ami

Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

KPop Demon Hunters breakout Rei Ami rocked liner on the upper and bottom lash lines, with sharp flicks at the outer corners.