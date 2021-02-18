Almost everything about New York Fashion Week this season is more low-key than years past. For one, there are no swarms of show-goers holding up traffic on Varick Street. Backstage or behind-the-scenes, there aren't makeup artists, hairstylists, models, and editors frantically prepping for the shows while packed in shoulder-to-shoulder. As it turns out, the makeup trends for NYFW Fall/Winter 2021 follow that same less-is-more notion.

In fact, at some shows, makeup was almost non-existent. For instance, at PH5, models posed with filled-in brows, product-free eyes, and no contour or blush whatsoever. Likewise, Proenza Schouler was all about strong brows and rosy lips, with very minimal face makeup. And it wasn't just the no-makeup, makeup that took center stage this season. While fall typically comes with its traditional makeup looks (see: wine lips, sultry smoky-eyes, matte skin), for the digital shows and presentations at NYFW this season, lead makeup artists took a different direction. Instead of dark lip shades, overly glossy pouts reigned supreme. And though smudged liner was a hit among designers this season, alternatively, lighter, fresher shades like Dame Pat McGrath's lime green and lilac graphic eyes at Anna Sui also made their mark.

Ahead, find the six key trends from NYFW Fall/Winter 2021. Good news: You probably have all the supplies and skills to recreate these looks at home.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

NYFW Fall/Winter 2021 Makeup Trend: Flushed Cheeks

If you're one to have a heavy hand when applying makeup — this trend is for you. Super flushed cheeks were on full display during the week. According to makeup artist Leisa Welch's Instagram caption, the inspiration behind the Claudia Li collection was '80s prom, which translated to the makeup, too. Ultra-rosy pink cheeks were also shown at shows like Adeam and Prabal Gurung.

Courtesy Of Claudia Li

Courtesy Of Adeam

Courtesy Of Prabal Gurung

NYFW Fall/Winter 2021 Makeup Trend: Smudged Black Liner

Punk rock glam made its way to the shows this season. At R13, the jet-black eye makeup was just as edgy as the clothing. As for Ulla Johnson, makeup artist Romy Soleimani's smudged liner creation was an unexpected contrast to the brand's dressy attire. And at Sandy Liang, makeup artist Sena Murahashi made the liner all around the models' eyes the focal point of the face. Read: This is your cue to grab your pencil and smudge away.

Courtesy of R13

Courtesy Of Ulla Johnson

Courtesy Of Sandy Liang

NYFW Fall/Winter 2021 Makeup Trend: Glossy Lips

Applying lip gloss probably feels like a distant memory at this point. But if you've been yearning to pull your Fenty gloss back out, you have the runway's stamp of approval to do so. As it turns out, lots of makeup artists traded in dark wine lip shades for glossy formulas.

Courtesy Of Ulla Johnson

Courtesy Of Adeam

Courtesy Of Batsheva

NYFW Fall/Winter 2021 Makeup Trend: Strong Brows

Bold brows are at the forefront of every strong makeup look, which was apparent at shows like Prabal Gurung, Jason Wu, and Jonathan Simkhai. At Jason Wu, legendary makeup artist Diane Kendal brushed up the models' brows with soap, according to Allure. Makeup artist Courtney Perkins was behind the perfectly groomed brows at Jonathan Simkhai, while Diane Kendal created the arches at Jason Wu.

Courtesy Of Jason Wu

Courtesy Of Prabal Gurung

Courtesy Of Jonathan Simkhai

NYFW Fall/Winter 2021 Makeup Trend: Dewy Skin

Traditionally, glowy skin is shown all throughout summer, while matte complexions are in for the fall and winter months. But, makeup artists didn't stick to seasonal looks for the Fall/Winter shows this season; instead, they went with ultra-dewy skin. From Tanya Taylor to Batsheva, radiant complexions were seen everywhere.

Courtesy Of Tanya Taylor

Courtesy Of Batsheva

Courtesy Of Ulla Johnson

NYFW Fall/Winter 2021 Makeup Trend: No Mascara

Need an excuse to give your lashes a break from product? The bare eyes displayed on models this season might convince you to do so. Makeup artists for shows like Sandy Liang, PH5, and Bevza, decided to ditch mascara completely. Consider the break as an opportunity to grow out your lashes using castor oil at night.

Courtesy Of Sandy Liang

Courtesy Of PH5