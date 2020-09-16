Fashion and beauty are still alive. However, like the rest of our days, everything is evolving — and the beauty looks we're used to seeing are taking a more simplistic approach. That's why the fall 2020 beauty trends seen at New York Fashion Week are those that are low-maintenance and easy to replicate at home no matter your skill level.

In years past, we've anticipated rhinestones adorning the eyes á la Pat McGrath, glitter trailing the lips, sky-high hair like that of Jawara's creations, and, in some cases, full-on face paint like what was seen at Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2020 earlier this year. And while the makeup looks are maintaining that wow factor, they're doing so with a less-is-more approach. As our favorite designers showcase their latest, the models enlisted to do so are donning fresh complexions created with multi-use makeup, lightweight complexion products, and non-daring lip colors.

Ahead, check out the looks from digital fashion week that are equal parts dreamy, inspirational, and achievable for novices and experts alike.

2020 NYFW Beauty Trends: Soft Glam at Badgley Mischka

Key makeup artist Jessica Smalls created a soft glam look for Mischka's Sept. 15 showcase, which was complete with a light contour, eyeshadow blending matte and metallic finishes, and a glossy lip.

2020 NYFW Beauty Trends: Floral Face Patterns At Anna Sui

"For 'Heartland', Anna [Sui] and Pat McGrath created fresh, clean 'no makeup' makeup, with a touch of whimsy by adding delicate floral patterns to accent the eyes," Sui said on her Instagram of the Sept. 15 debut.

2020 NYFW Beauty Trends: Desert Flush At Adeam

Creamy textures are perfect for creating monochromatic looks like those seen at Adeam on Sept. 14. Models wore a copper hue on their eyes and cheekbones for a look reminiscent of a desert sunset.

2020 NYFW Beauty Trends: '60s Lashes At Rodarte

“The Rodarte aesthetic continues this season with a beauty look that is both romantic and dreamy," Uzo, Director of Global Artistry for NARS said in a Sept. 14 release. "The Mulleavy sisters wanted the skin to look fresh and radiant with dewy highlights that would capture the natural beauty of the California landscape. A beige-nude lip with rosy undertones was then paired with a delicate, wispy lash which lent a subtle nod to the '60s. The bold oxblood lip used on some of the models delivered that unexpected twist that we have come to love about Rodarte.”

2020 NYFW Beauty Trends: Dewy Complexions At Veronica Beard

Veronica Beard

"To start, we layered on the moisturizing balms," Romy Soleimani, key makeup artist for the Sept. 14 release, says of the natural look created using Bobbi Brown products. "A layered cream cheek with freckling captured the natural and effortless approach, while bronzer added a bit of sexy edge. All-over highlighting created a gorgeous, dewy finish. The result was muted, fresh, and easy."