If you’ve ever shown your stylist a photo of Jennifer Aniston’s “The Rachel,” blunt bob, or face-framing layers, you have Chris McMillan to thank for the haircut inspiration. When the actor debuted the choppy shag on the first season of Friends in 1995, it quickly became a cultural phenomenon, and it continues to be referenced at salons today. Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have even had The Rachel on their hair mood boards in recent years, both wearing modern takes on the cut. But McMillan’s uncanny ability to create decade-defining haircuts didn’t stop in the ‘90s. This spring, the “C*nty Little Bob” (CLB) he created for Leslie Bibb ahead of filming season 3 of The White Lotus inspired many of the series’ fans to go short. While McMillan’s clients and the looks he creates for them have range, he says he repeatedly gets asked the same question at the salon: “How do I get this look at home?” That’s why McMillan is launching a namesake line of styling products.

The initial collection consists of seven easy-to-use stylers that help you create your own version of the stylist’s signature polished yet laidback looks. Think Aniston’s slightly tousled strands that have been her go-to style for the past decade or so. They include The Glassy Smooth Blowdry Spray ($36), The Major Hairspray ($36), The Dry Texture Spray ($38), The Styling Balm ($38), The Wand ($22), The Gel ($38), and The Mousse ($36). All seven will be available August 12 at chrismcmillan.com and sephora.com, and in Sephora stores nationwide on August 18. However, if you have the Sephora app, you can shop the exclusive The Classics Styling Kit on August 11.

“I hope my products are the solution to everyone having a good hair day, because everyone deserves good hair,” says McMillan said in the press release for his line.

When creating the products, McMillan’s goal was to land on formulas that are buildable and layerable without weighing hair down. A thorough line is HS3, the brand’s proprietary complex that protects up to 450°F, strengthens, and adds shine when you style. Scent is another key component. The products contain one of three elevated signature fragrances: White Tee, Copper Skies, and Tomboy. There’s no overbearing synthetic floral scents here.

Keep reading for an in-depth look at McMillan’s hair styling collection ahead of the official launch next month.