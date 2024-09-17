Mods, goths, new romantics. These London-originating subcultures and their decade-defining styles are why the city has become known for its eclectic, bold, and edgy fashion. Yes, even today’s Brits have an unparalleled knack for infusing their signature sense of humor into even the most timeless looks. This air of rebellion was in full force on the London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025 runways, from Burberry’s trench coat and sequins pairings to Ashley Williams’ girlhood-inspired collection, complete with early 2000s Paris Hilton references. And of course, the runway beauty looks were along for the ride.

Maximalism was out in full force on runways like Chopova Lowena where models wore color-block neon eyeshadow and lipstick and dozens hair clips, while Chet Lo featured blue brows and streaks in hair. But there were also a surprising number of soft glam looks, too. Richard Quinn’s retro ‘50s updos and subtle contour makeup and Emilia Wickstead’s floral headpieces are two examples.

Read on for TZR’s recap of all the hair and makeup highlights from the LFW S/S’25 runways.

Erdem’s Deep Side-Parted Braids

WWD/Getty Images

A new way to wear a slicked-back updo, Erdem’s show featured a sleek braid with a deep side part. Lead hairstylist Adam Garland created the sophisticated style with the help of Authentic Beauty Concept products.

Simone Rocha’s Ballerinas

(+) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Simone Rocha’s ballet-inspired collection featured plenty of tulle, flowers, and a tint of coquette sensibility that has become part of the designer’s DNA. And of course, makeup to match. Lead artist Thomas de Kluyver used Dr. Barbara Sturm skin care and Byredo makeup to give models a slightly blurred blood-red lip or an inky Black Swan-like winged liner, while a few wore masks made out of carnations. For hair, some models’ tousled texture was accented with bejeweled barrettes, while lead hairstylist Cyndia crafted twisted braided updos on others.

JW Anderson’s Matte No-Makeup Makeup

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Amid the maximalist runway beauty looks at LFW, no-makeup makeup still had its moments. But after seasons of glowy, lit-from-within skin, JW Anderson’s lead artist Lynsey Alexander perfected models’ complexions with MERIT products, including the Great Skin Priming Moisturizer and Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick for a natural matte finish. Is this the return of shine-free minimal makeup? Time will tell, but expect to see more in the mix on your social feeds in the coming months.

Chopova Lowena’s Ravers

(+) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Face gems, neon eye paint, butterfly clips, and studded scrunchies confirmed that maximalist hair and makeup is back on the menu after a few years of ‘clean girl’ looks driving beauty trends. Chopova Lowena’s Y2K raver-inspired look by Lauren Reynolds and Kiyoko Odo might read too extreme to wear all at once on a weekday, the eye and lip color-blocking along with the hair accessory placement provides loads of inspiration to pluck from.

Emilia Wickstead’s Flower Garden

Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

Further pushing flowers as the next It hair accessory agenda, models wore pretty headpieces at Emilia Wickstead. Soft flushed cheeks further added to the romantic vibe, resulting in a quintessential springtime look.

Chet Lo’s Blue Accents

(+) John Phillips/Getty Images (+) John Phillips/Getty Images INFO 1/2

What comes after the bleached brows trend? Bold royal blue ones if Chet Lo has anything to say about it. Along with the bold arches, models also had thick streak in the same hue added to their sleek blowouts.

Richard Quinn’s Retro Glamour

WWD/Getty Images

The hair and makeup at Richard Quinn was glamorous with a capital G. For hair, lead stylist Sam McKnight used products from his namesake line to form elegant French twists with a front section of side-swept ringlet curls left out. Lead makeup artist MAC Cosmetics UK & Europe Director of Makeup Artistry Terry Barber stuck to the theme by choosing soft blush tones to subtly enhance the models’ cheeks and lips.

Marques'Almeida’s Bubblegum Eyeshadow

Lia Toby/Getty Images

Yes, Barbiecore peaked a year ago, but shades of pink will still be a popular makeup choice for spring 2025. While soft pastel pink blush popped up on several runways this season, bubblegum is a slightly bolder choice that’s making the rounds. Following Sandy Liang’s shimmery lips in New York, Marques'Almeida is offering an option on how to wear bubblegum pink eye makeup. One model wore matte eyeshadow haloed around the eyes for an unexpected pop of color among a procession of no-makeup makeup.

Harris Reed’s ‘90s Dolls

(+) Courtesy of Harris Reed (+) Courtesy of Harris Reed INFO 1/2

Inspired by aliens and paper dolls, the dramatic makeup lead artist Sofia Tilbury conjured up with Charlotte Tilbury products is truly out of this world. The models’ bases were made to look like porcelain, then ‘90s Robin’s egg blue or tangerine eyeshadow was swept all over the lids up to the brow bones. The lips were given a tiny, pillowy shape with liner and pink lipstick that mimicked Victorian dolls.

16Arlington’s Bombshell Blowouts

Shutterstock

Voluminous, bouncy, and shiny, 16Arlington’s high-glam, ‘90s blowouts by Sam McKnight are a standout hairstyle from the LFW runways because it’s so attainable. So break out your rollers, round brush, blow dryer, and start lifting weights so your arms are strong enough for your DIY styling session.