As fashion’s patron saint of girlhood, Sandy Liang encourages you each season to lean into the sartorial markers of your youth, be it an oversized hair bow, a pair of satin Mary Janes, a pleated mini skirt, or even all of the above. For Spring/Summer 2025, the designer is revisiting Y2K shimmer, specifically frosted lipstick.

Drawing inspiration from the collection’s metallic magenta bowling bags and Liang’s general affinity for pastel pink, key makeup artist Romy Soleimani for Estée Lauder mixed the Pure Color Whipped Matte Lip Color in Air Kiss and Social Whirl with a touch of white pigment to create the custom bubblegum hue, one she’s calling “Sandy pink.” For completely matte finish, she applied a layer with a brush and then pressed another into the lips with her fingertip. The shiny metallic effect seen on some of the models, was created by topping off the lip with the silver eyeshadow from the Pure Color Envy Luxe Eyeshadow Quad in Grey Haze.

“The look is really inspired by Sandy’s vibe and elements from the collection,” Soleimani tells TZR backstage. “It’s very clean except for this one little pop/element.”

In lieu of foundation, the Futurist Soft Touch Brightening Skincealer was applied only where the models needed it, and the Pure Color Envy Lip Oil was applied to the tops of the cheeks for a glass-like highlight. “I love using skin-nourishing products as a highlight opposed to just shimmer,” Soleimani said.

Of course, minimal makeup calls for a solid skin care routine, so ahead of applying the concealer and highlight, the makeup artist prepped models’ complexions with a deeply hydrating set of products, including the Micro Essence Skin Activating Treatment Lotion, Advanced Night Repair Serum, and Revitalizing Supreme+ Moisturizer.

Edward Lampley gave models zhuzhed-up versions of their existing hair to correspond with easy, effortless vibe. He used Mr. Smith products to enhance their blunt bobs, layered pixies, and natural curls.

For nails, Holly Falcone also tied in the hints of metallic in the collection, but with a side of fantasy. “Sandy always has a superhero element – like Sailor Moon – to her shows. The metallic pink bangs [in this collection] have a fine iridescent sparkle to them so I wanted to mimic that with the nails.” She used Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Polishes to paint models’ toes either metallic blue or silver, while their nails were either done in silver or a sheer metallic glitter. Honing in on the Spring 2025 Totally Spies! influence, Falcone cut up various Sally Hansen Nail Accents to add gems and hearts to the nails. “This is the spy girl in the collection. The hearts might be a secret button or camera, for example.”

So contrary to what you might believe, you’re never too old for shimmer. At least as far as Liang is concerned.